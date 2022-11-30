New Zealand's terror threat level drops from 'medium' to 'low'

SIS director-general Rebecca Kitteridge explains the current terror threat level, medium, to MPs at a parliamentary hearing on intelligence and security in March, 2021.

New Zealand’s terrorism threat level has been dropped from “medium” to “low”, meaning a terror attack is now deemed “a realistic possibility” instead of “feasible and could well occur”.

Security Intelligence Service (SIS) director-general Rebecca Kitteridge announced the change on Wednesday after an annual review of the threat level by national security agencies.

“While the lowered threat level is a positive sign, the lowering of the threat level does not mean there is no threat,” Kitteridge said in a statement.

“An attack remains a realistic possibility and individuals of concern are still being investigated by the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service.”

It was the first change to the terror threat level since April 2019, when the threat risk was raised to medium in the wake of the Christchurch mosque terror attacks the month prior. Australia similarly lower its terror threat level earlier this week, from “probable” to “possible”.

“There will be no decrease in the effort made by NZSIS to detect and investigate violent extremism,” Kitteridge said.

“It is also important to note that the National Terrorism Threat Level does not reflect levels of hate speech or violent rhetoric.”

She said people should still be “alert” for possible violent extremism and report suspicious behaviour.

A “low” terror threat is the second-highest in the level system, which spans “very low” to “extreme”. At low, officials have determined a “terrorist attack is assessed as a realistic possibility”.

At medium, a terror attack was “assessed as feasible and could well occur”.

The country’s terrorism threat level is determined by the Combined Threat Assessment Group (CTAG), a collection of agencies led by the SIS and including the Government Communications Security Bureau, police, the Defence Force, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

According to the SIS statement, the change to the threat levels was due to CTAG having “not sighted information to indicate New Zealand is currently the target of credible and specific attack plans by violent extremist groups or individuals, either based in New Zealand or offshore”.