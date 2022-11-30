Nicky Hager receives $66,000 settlement from Security Intelligence Service over phone record spying

Nicky Hager was given an apology from police over an unlawful search of his home. This video was first published in September 2018.

Journalist Nicky Hager will receive $66,000 from the Security Intelligence Service after his phone records were unlawfully spied on.

Hager had successfully taken a case against the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) to Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, which decided in 2019 the spy agency had unlawfully obtained and used two months of Hager’s phone data.

The SIS, which first apologised in 2019, agreed this month to the monetary settlement – $40,000 in compensation and $26,400 for legal fees – and conceded it “unlawfully requested and collected two months of Mr Hager’s home telephone [data], and that doing so breached Mr Hager’s rights”.

Hager had been seeking documents from the SIS related to the use of his phone data. On Wednesday, in a statement announcing the settlement, said he was “pleased with the result” but more was needed “to prevent unlawful actions by bodies such as the NZSIS”.

READ MORE:

* SIS failed to report 'NZ's Fritzl' Ronald Van Der Plaat

* SIS left girl to be sexually abused – former spy

* Spies unlawfully tried to uncover journalist Nicky Hager's sources



“Our intelligence services repeatedly claim that they have become more transparent and more careful to obey the law.

“But when I requested information from the NZSIS director Rebecca Kitteridge about the suspected NZSIS help to find my sources, she refused to confirm or deny the existence or nonexistence of the information.

“Ms Kitteridge went on to deny any wrongdoing before the Inspector-General. She claimed that the NZSIS was justified in using its powers as it was investigating espionage, and that my actions prejudiced national security.”

The SIS sought Hager’s phone records after the journalist published a book, Other People's Wars, in September 2011. The book contained details of New Zealand's involvement in both the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, obtained from confidential sources.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Journalist Nicky Hager speaking at University of Otago in Wellington in 2014.

A particular Defence Force officer was suspected of being Hager's source, but sufficient evidence could not be found and the Defence Force asked the SIS to assist. It gathered metadata from the officer's home phone and cell phone, and tried to link it with two months of metadata from Hager's home phone.

This was unsuccessful, and both the SIS and the Defence Force pursued the investigation no further.

Acting Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security Madeleine ​Laracy later determined the SIS had no lawful power to investigate.

"I have been unable to find that the [SIS] showed the kind of caution I consider proper, for an intelligence agency in a free and democratic society, about launching any investigation into a journalist's sources," she said.

The SIS, in a public statement that was part of the settlement, said it “apologises unreservedly for breaching Mr Hager's rights” and that its “conduct fell short of its own expectations”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff New Zealand Security Intelligence Service director-general Rebecca Kitteridge.

“Investigative journalists such as Mr Hager play an important role in society, including to provide an additional check on executive functions and powers. The role of Mr Hager is considerably more difficult given his subject matter of expertise and the difficulties of obtaining information which is protected by various and numerous confidentiality mechanisms,” the statement read.

“NZSIS recognises that its actions in 2012 could have resulted in a chilling effect on such important work.”

As part of the terms of settlement, the SIS agreed to destroy a month’s worth of Hager’s phone data that it had retained. Hager agreed not to take the matter to court, and withdrew official requests for his phone data held by the agency.

Hager’s lawyer, Felix Geiringer​, said the outcome was “an important result for journalism” as the intelligence agencies cannot use their powers “to go after a journalist’s sources just because the Government does not like what a journalist is saying”.

Hager also previously reached a “substantial” but confidential settlement with police over a raid of his Wellington home, which occurred after the publication of his 2014 book Dirty Politics. The High Court found the raid was “fundamentally” unlawful.