Majority of people don't want RNZ and TVNZ to merge, survey says

The Q + A presenter questioned the Broadcasting Minister over the functioning of the new entity and its significant cost during a period of high inflation.

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson says he’s on track to merge Radio New Zealand and TVNZ, as a new poll reveals strong public opposition to his plan.

Just 22% of people support the Government plan to merge the two state broadcasters, according to a November poll from Taxpayers’ Union and Curia.

The majority of people – 54% – said they did not want the state broadcasters to merge.

Jackson has been on the defensive in recent weeks, as public scrutiny of the merger has increased. This weekend, he insisted the broadcasters were on track to merge by July.

He hit back at questions from TVNZ's Q&A about the merger and in turn struggled to articulate why the merger should go ahead.

In an interview with TVNZ’s Jack Tame aired on Sunday, Jackson criticised the journalist for his “negative” questions, which largely focused on public trust and transparency.

As much of the interview was taken up by Jackson’s questioning of Tame’s motives, he spent little time providing justification of the merger.

Instead, he suggested Tame was “friends” with National and criticised him for getting in the way of the merger.

All the while, he insisted editorial independence would be maintained under the new model. He did, however, commit to having the merger completed next year.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson says ANZPM is on track to form next year.

To keep to the timeline, Cabinet is set to consider over the next week who it will appoint to the inaugural Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media (ANZPM) board of directors.

It’s understood Jackson has put forward former National Party leader Simon Bridges as a potential chairperson of the board. However, Jackson, Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern and Bridges have all declined to comment on the appointment.

Jackson has promised that the bill will undergo some changes after hearing public submissions, many which raised concerns about editorial independence. However, he’s given few details about what those changes will be.

And any changes to the bill will need to be made quickly.

The select committee is yet to report back on the bill and Jackson wants to have the entire bill passed by March.

In interviews and under questioning in Parliament, Jackson has argued that a crisis of trust in media was one reason to merge the two state broadcasters. But many commentators, including TVNZ boss Simon Power, worry that the formation of ANZPM as an autonomous Crown entity will leave it open to greater ministerial control.

The public are not convinced, either.

In the Curia poll, commissioned by the Taxpayers’ Union, more people were unsure about the plan than supported it. While 22% supported the merger, 24% were unsure about it.

The poll had a 3.1% margin of error and was conducted in November.

While it showed that the majority of people didn’t support the merger, there was some support from younger people. Jackson had argued that the current formation, with the state media companies split by legacy technologies, was not serving young audiences.

Amongst the 18- to 39-year-old age bracket, a third of people supported the merger, a third opposed it, and the other third were unsure.