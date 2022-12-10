Hate speech legislation 'cherry picking' human rights

The Prime Minister is attempting to get broad support across the House for hate speech laws.

Russell Thomas Hoban is left wondering whether some human rights are worth more than others.

His Catholic faith will be protected once the Government’s embattled hate speech legislation passes into law. But as a gay man, he is still exposed to threats of violence, with those who would make those threats able to continue with impunity.

“It is a cherry-picking of who gets their human rights,” Hoban said. “It makes me want to scream.”

The hate speech legislation will have its first reading next week. It would extend protections against words likely to “excite hostility against” or “bring into contempt” religious groups under the Human Rights Act 1993.

National has pledged to oppose it in the House, but Labour’s majority means it is more than likely to go through.

Kate Green/Stuff Russell Thomas Hoban has tried to fix gaps in the law which leave Rainbow communities exposed to hate speech. (File photo)

Hoban has experienced the limits of the law firsthand. He went to the Human Rights Review Tribunal, with the backing of the Office of Human Rights Proceedings, after an Auckland pastor said gay couples deserved a bullet in the head. Hoban argued gap in the Human Rights Act was failing to protect the gay community from hate speech. His case was dismissed.

Police investigated, but were not in a position to pursue the matter any further as no criminal offence had been committed.

He appealed, but the High Court in Wellington this week dismissed the case.

Justice Francis Cooke said that matters before him were matters for Parliament: Identifying what amounted to hate speech, what the elements of prohibited hate speech were and whether they should also amount to an offence.

However, finding the balance between protecting freedom of expression while ensuring everyone’s rights are protected has proven to be fraught for the Government.

It first announced reforms last year – efforts to legislate against hate speech after the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque terror attacks – but they were largely unpopular, and ministers struggled to explain what they would mean.

Its latest proposal, to extend coverage to religious groups, has drawn ire from its opponents and sighs of disappointment from its supporters.

There are real concerns dropping gender, disabled people and the rainbow community from the legislation – after consultations to include them – gives tacit approval towards hateful speech against these groups. Much has been made of the impact on free expression, but there has been little focus on the consequences of inaction.

Dr Chris Wilson, a senior lecturer at the University of Auckland and coordinator of the Master of Conflict and Terrorism Studies, said the Government had done the bare minimum needed.

His work at Hate and Extremism Insights Aotearoa analysed harmful online rhetoric. He found hate speech was high across the board, targeting rainbow communities as well as women and migrants.

The unit had identified a subset of posts which showed higher level of emotion, commitment to extremist ideas and potential for radicalisation and other harms.

“Something needs to be done, the levels are unprecedented,” he said.

“Studies show that with hate speech, you get a lot of racial, ethnic comments [but] there is at least an equivalent numbers targeting women and LGBTQI.”

SUPPLIED Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt has said fears about free speech have been greatly exaggerated. (File photo)

Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt has also previously said fears the legislation will impinge on free speech have been greatly exaggerated because the threshold is extremely high, with only two cases prosecuted in the past 40 years.

Green Party MPs Golriz Ghahraman, Jan Logie and Dr Elizabeth Kerekere​ have sent a letter to Justice Minister Kiri Allan urging the Government to better protect communities targeted by hate.

Ghahraman said it had “cowered” to criticism from fringe groups.

But Allan has said the Government plans to include these groups in legislation, and was working towards this.

National’s Paul Goldsmith said the party would firmly oppose the legislation next week, and any further legislation which may come.