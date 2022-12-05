Ardern admits Labour made a 'mistake' with Three Waters constitutional clause

Prime MInister Jacinda Ardern said the Government is working to fix the change made to the Three Waters legislation that she now concedes was a 'mistake'.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Labour made a “mistake” in passing a controversial entrenchment clause in a Three Waters bill, but won’t say how the mistake was made.

The Government on Sunday confirmed it would be unwinding the clause Labour voted through in the Water Service Entities bill, after outcry that it was threatening New Zealand’s constitution.

The clause would have required a 60% majority in Parliament, or public referendum, to overturn public ownership of the country’s water assets – similar, 75%, super majorities have only previously been used for constitutional matters, such as the voting age.

Ardern, speaking to RNZ on Monday, admitted Labour had made a “mistake”, but was unwilling to specify how it occurred and said the "team” was responsible.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern says talks with Greens to conclude next week as she arrives to huge applause in caucus

* Election 2020: What happens next following Labour's historic win

* Judith Collins' strategy: to take the fight to Jacinda Ardern



Labour’s caucus did consider the entrenchment clause, which was put forward by the Green Party. Ardern had previously sought to distance herself from the issue, saying the clause was “not something I’d necessarily be aware of”, but last week confirmed she was at the caucus meeting where it was discussed.

She again indicated a possible misunderstanding within Labour’s caucus – though would not be specific.

"Entrenchment is commonly understood to be a super majority or 75%, here, we had a novel approach, which came before the house at 60[%],” she said.

Stuff/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it was a mistake to include an entrenchment clause in Three Waters legislation.

“The principle of 75% for entrenchment is commonly understood, what happened here was a novel approach. The important thing is, it's a mistake. We're fixing it.

“Beyond that, I'm not going to get into individual conversations of caucus.”

Asked whether Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta was responsible for the mistake, Ardern said “We are taking this as a team”.

“There's actually, in my view, not a role for any one individual in this issue. This was a mistake. We, as a team, are fixing it. It should take probably about an hour of our time in Parliament.

"What we need to know ... is that a mistake has been made, and we're taking it as a team, and we're going to fix it. I think that's the most important thing that people need to know.”

She said she had confidence in Mahuta’s handling of the Three Waters reform.

Ardern said that whether entrenchment provisions could be voted through in this way was a “wider issue” that needed to be remedied and that Labour would seek to do so through the standing orders select committee.

"The fact that you can put in an entrenchment provision with a lower threshold of this nature and that the limitations on where it can apply – this has been a relatively untested area – I think now has given rise to the view amongst a range of politicians that we do as a Parliament need to put some guardrails around entrenchment provisions.

“That is a positive outcome from this.”

The change to the Water Services Entities bill was put forward by the Green Party and voted for by Labour in November, as the Government was working to pass 24 bills under urgency.