New poll shows National and ACT in comfortable position to form government, economic confidence drops

National and ACT have enough support to comfortably form a government, the latest political poll suggests.

Meanwhile, economic confidence has plummeted to 18% (falling by 18 percentage points) and pessimism rocketed up to 61% (up 23 percentage points), according to the 1News Kantar Public Poll on Monday.

The poll comes at a politically tense time, with criticism of Three Waters’ entrenchment provision ending with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitting Labour “made a mistake” in passing a controversial clause, while OCR hikes have seen mortgage rates increase as borrowers brace for tough economic times.

Party support, according to the poll:

National – 38% (up 1 percentage point)

Labour – 33% (down 1 percentage point)

ACT – 11% (up 2 percentage points)

The Green Party – 9% (steady)

NZ First – 4% (up 1 percentage point)

Te Pāti Māori – 2% (steady)

TOP – 2% (up 1 percentage point)

Translated to seats, National would have 49 and ACT would have 15, together making 64, with 61 needed to form a government.

Labour would have 42 seats and the Green Party would have 11, giving them 53. Even with the support of three seats from Te Pāti Māori, Labour would not have enough to form a government.

New Zealand First saw a rise to 4% - edging on the 5% threshold for a party to get into Parliament. Last month, Winston Peters ruled out working with Labour and took his party on a roadshow, holding talks around the country.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted the controversial Three Waters entrenchment clause was a mistake, during the post-Cabinet media briefing in Wellington.

Preferred prime minister results:

Jacinda Ardern – 29% (down 1 percentage point)

Christopher Luxon – 23% (up 2 percentage points)

David Seymour – 6% (up 2 percentage points)

Winston Peters – 2% (steady)

Chlöe Swarbrick –2% (up 1 percentage point)

Responding to a question about Labour and National’s performance in general earlier on Monday, Ardern said there was “no question that right now we are as a country going through some very particular issues that rightly and understandably are of great concern to voters”.

“Two quick examples are the economic headwinds we're feeling as a trading nation that is effected by our international environment. And of course we have had a spate of criminal offending that has impacted on people’s lives,” she said.

David White/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Minister Chris Hipkins announced the measures at a post-Cabinet briefing.

Economic confidence:

Economic confidence was at 36% in September’s poll – a jump of 10% since August. Monday’s poll saw it halve from 36% to 18%.

Those polled were asked if they thought the economy would be better or worse during the next 12 months.

Sixty-one per cent thought it would be worse (down from 38%) and 21% thought it would be the same.

The previous 1News Kantar Public Poll in September saw National and ACT have enough to form a government, on 37% and 9% respectively. Labour was on 34%, the Green Party also on 9%, while NZ First was at 3% and Te Pāti Māori was at 2%.

Jacinda Ardern was at 30% for preferred prime minister, Christopher Luxon was at 21%, David Seymour was at 4%, Winston Peters was at 2% and Chlöe Swarbrick was at 1%. Those polled were also given a choice between just Ardern and Luxon as Prime Minister – 47% going with Ardern and 41% with Luxon.

Polling was conducted from November 26 to November 30. Of the 1011 people polled, 503 were polled via mobile while 508 were polled online using panels. The poll has a maximum sampling error of approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level and the data is weighted.