Make no mistake, Labour knew it was passing controversial Three Waters entrenchment clause

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted the controversial Three Waters entrenchment clause was a mistake, during the post-Cabinet media briefing in Wellington.

Thomas Manch is a Stuff political reporter.

ANALYSIS: A mistake has been made, but it’s nobody’s fault. Labour’s various non-explanations for how it voted through a constitutionally “dangerous” Three Waters clause simply don’t wash.

On Tuesday, the party finally resolved a shambles of its own making: voting through a clause into a Three Waters bill to “entrench” public ownership of water assets, by mandating any future law change could only occur with a 60% majority in Parliament, or public referendum.

For two weeks, Labour has slowly walked back the errant supermajority provision after it was spotted by constitutional law experts, acknowledging on Sunday that it made a “mistake”.

Supermajority requirements have previously only been set at 75% of Parliament and only for constitutional matters such as the voting age, sparking alarm that a new, constitutionally-changing precedent was being set.

But who made the mistake? The answer remains as murky as the dirty, discoloured water that periodically emerges from taps around the country (an actual problem Three Waters reforms are supposed to remedy).

“We’re looking to fix this issue this week. Upon further advice, it’s a mistake that we collectively own,” Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Tuesday morning, echoing party leader Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Exploiting the “confidentiality” of party caucus discussions, Ardern has set the tone by refusing to detail how the mistake occurred, leaving only questions and no-one taking the blame.

Did Labour MPs knowingly override the advice of their own attorney-general? Did Mahuta properly brief her colleagues? Did they simply screw up as they rushed to pass law under urgency?

Ardern has said she did not know about the vote on the clause until after it occurred, despite being in a caucus meeting where it was discussed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta may have failed to properly inform her colleagues, or understand, what exactly Labour was being asked to vote on by the Greens when it proposed the entrenchment of public water assets.

Mahuta, in her first public appearance since the saga began, kept returning to the fact it was a Green Party supplementary order paper that proposed the “novel” entrenchment, as if fault lay there.

Never mind that she had discussed it with the Greens, discussed it with Labour’s caucus “broadly”, spoke in seeming support of it on the night, and Labour voted it through.

Labour’s leader of the House, Chris Hipkins, said nothing more than “sometimes mistakes happen” and he was not aware a 60% supermajority threshold was even being voted on.

Attorney-General David Parker has emerged as a dissenting Labour voice, indicating he advised against an entrenchment clause and he was not alone within Labour in doing so.

“I have been consistent throughout this ... entrenchments should be not used in pursuit of policy propositions,” he said.

He said he “wasn’t aware of the detail of the supplementary order paper vote until it occurred”. But he also suggested a question about whether MPs were not properly briefed had “the wrong end of the stick”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Attorney-General David Parker says he advised against entrenchment of public ownership of water assets.

There are no plausible scenarios to emerge from this that are good for the Government. Labour MPs may have decided to vote for the entrenchment, against advice, and have only backtracked because of the outcry. Or, as heavily suggested by Ardern, they voted for an entrenchment clause they didn’t fully understand.

The most charitable scenario – that Labour MPs, ill-informed or confused, somehow voted in error – does not absolve them of responsibility.

If the last scenario were the case, fault would in effect lie with Mahuta, for either failing to properly inform her colleagues of the 60% threshold and that it would succeed with Labour’s support, or failing to understand this herself.

Alternatively, Ardern and other senior MPs simply weren’t paying attention, and in the rush of lawmaking overlooked an incoming issue their caucus had ignorantly resolved to move on.

But there was very little room for ignorance.

The Greens had signalled their intention to seek a 60% entrenchment threshold in a select committee report. Mahuta had discussed this with the Greens and – to some degree – with her caucus, the standing orders describe how such entrenchments work, and MPs had already been advised by Parker and others of the constitutional risks of entrenching a policy issue.

On the Wednesday it was voted for, two weeks ago, Green Party MP Eugenie Sage explained to the House how the clause could be passed. Mahuta said such an entrenchment would “make sense if it were able to be achieved”.

And then Labour’s Greg O’Connor, acting as chairperson in the House at the time of the vote, told MPs that exactly 72 votes were needed to pass the clause. Labour provided its 64 votes, inserting it into the bill.

There was no shock-horror, or surprise. Associate Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty could be seen smiling at the successful vote.

So, in a sense, Ardern is entirely correct. No one person made the mistake, the Labour caucus as a whole has stuffed up, either through hubris or ignorance.

Ardern and her Cabinet were clearly inattentive to the problem, and, when it comes to the question of accountability – a realistic ask when a Government has attempted to change New Zealand’s constitutional settings by “mistake” – the non-explanation doesn’t hold water.

Mahuta expected to move on from Three Waters

The response also gives the appearance, for good reason, that Mahuta is being protected from blame. A very unfortunate perception given how Three Waters reform is perceived by a portion of the public.

Mahuta is at the centre of criticism, both fair and unfair, and conspiracy theories that pervade views of Three Waters reform. A leader of Labour’s substantial Māori caucus, she’s also led the way on another thorny issue within the reforms, co-governance.

Her ability to polarise voters is among the reasons it’s broadly expected she will be moved off the local government portfolio when Ardern reshuffles Cabinet positions in the new year. The signals are already there: McAnulty has “toured” every council in the country since being given the associate local government job.

He would be unencumbered by other hefty portfolios, as Mahuta has been as foreign affairs minister. He wouldn’t be seen by some as a shadowy proponent and beneficiary of claimed Māori interests. And his rural affectation could be well received by smaller regional councils that have been sceptical of the reforms.

Ardern, possibly anticipating how a change in job titles would now be received, was on Monday eager to make clear any speculation that Mahuta may lose the portfolio based on the week’s events was “unfair”.

“I have no plans on changing the minister based on anything that's happened here,” she said.