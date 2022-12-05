Ombudsman to investigate government departments' OIA delays

The Council for Civil Liberties' request for information about vaccine passes highlighted the failings of the Official Information Act, and its complaints watchdog.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier will investigate journalists' complaints that government departments excessively delay responding to Official Information Act (OIA) requests.

Boshier published a report in September that found government media teams were breaching the Official Information Act (OIA) and recommended a “fundamental culture change”. On Monday, he said complaints primarily from journalists had prompted a specific investigation into delayed responses.

"I need to go into an agency and ... lift up a rock to see what's sitting underneath it.”

The perception that OIA responses were excessively delayed was not just held by journalists, he said, but also by some of the public.

With an election year approaching, Boshier said he had a duty to investigate why delays were occurring.

“There's enough criticism there to warrant us doing this.

“If we can make recommendations for change, so that we start off on the best footing with a new government, whoever that government might be, at the end of next year, then I think so much the better.”

Stuff has been investigating government department’s handling of the OIA in its Redacted series. For example, earlier this year, Stuff reported that “the statistics tracking how long government agencies take to answer Official Information Act requests are ‘close to useless’”.

Boshier said senior journalists who make up the media freedom committee, which Stuff is a member of, had “uniformly” told him that delays in OIA responses were getting “more and more apparent”.

The OIA sets out how public agencies must respond to public requests for information, including setting a deadline of at most 20 working days for a decision to be made on the initial request.

Supplied The chief ombudsman, Peter Boshier, has launched another review into the OIA.

"There's complaints about the fact that, sometimes, requesters feel that the information should be readily available, and could be released immediately and it's not. There are some that complain that it takes to the 20th day for information to be released,” Boshier said.

“Other complaints are that it's transferred at the last moment, then some agencies are routinely referring a request to the minister, for the minister's comment before they release it.”

In investigating OIA delays, he would review seven agencies that were a “cross-section” of government agencies: Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ, Pharmac, Kainga Ora, Department of Internal Affairs, Treasury, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, and Transpower.

Boshier said he wanted to speak with former and current public servants for the investigation, which he hoped to complete by the end of 2023.

Separately, the Ombudsman wanted to “ponder” investigating police’s handling of OIA requests. Police in 2021 reported that 95% of its OIA responses were on time, but other data showed fewer than half were actually responded to in the legal time in 2020.

Boshier said a review of police was “slightly more complicated” as his powers to investigate police was limited simply to the OIA, as the Independent Police Conduct Authority had jurisdiction.

“I'm just having a good hard look at where my jurisdiction sits, before I fly in.”

In his prior report, he found some government agencies were giving ministers a “heads up” five days before an OIA was released.

"That's not good practice, and I think both ministers and chief executives should stop it.

“The Act requires information to be released, as soon as it can be. Obviously, if it's ready to be released ... they should release it at pretty much the same time as they might brief the minister.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was happy with her Government’s transparency, “particularly when you look at the scale of Official Information Act questions that we are now dealing with”.

“We're talking 26,000-odd requests, and they come from a range of individuals - not just, for instance, journalists - 97% of that large number is still responded to within those time frames, that are set up in the law. So I have no issue though, with the Ombudsman looking, in more detail.”

Ardern said it was her expectation that ministers fulfil their legal obligations when dealing with OIA requests.