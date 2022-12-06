Greens, National say Royal Commission into Covid response 'too narrow'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a Royal Commission of Inquiry into how the Government handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

A major public inquiry into the Government’s handling of Covid-19 will be helpful for the next pandemic, Professor Michael Baker says, but opposition parties say the inquiry’s scope is too narrow.

The Government’s pandemic response and decisions to close the border, shut down schools and workplaces, reduce healthcare, and drastically alter life to control the virus, will be subject to a Royal Commission of Inquiry, which will be led by Australian-based epidemiologist Tony Blakely.

He will start work in February and finish by June 2024, meaning the commission will not report back before next year’s election.

Both the Green Party and National said the inquiry’s scope was too narrow, and called for a separate economic review as unrelenting inflation continues to heap pain on households.

But Baker, an infectious diseases expert from the University of Otago who advised the Government, said the scope was excellent and that its focus on finding lessons for the next pandemic would make a difference.

The inquiry, signed off by senior Labour MPs and announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday, will cover specific aspects of the health response such as those made regarding the border, community care, isolation, quarantine, as well as the economic response and monetary policy, and the effectiveness of strategies including elimination, minimisation and protection, from February 2020 to October 2022.

“I don’t think there is a need to go for a very forensic review of every decision made during the pandemic,” Baker said. “A lot of it had to be considered on what was known at the time.”

Blakeley’s fellow commissioners, former National minister Hekia Parata and former Treasury secretary John Whitehead, would be able to cover the key factors around health, inequity, the Treaty of Waitangi and economic decisions, Baker said.

But the Green’s spokesperson for the Covid-19 response, Teanau Tuiono, said the scope excludes the impact the Government’s economic response had on inequality.

“There is no doubt that Covid hit some communities far worse than others. We would like to see more focus on exactly what went wrong with the vaccine roll-out in these communities,” he said.

“This should also include the advice the Government received on the impact removing Covid restrictions would have on Māori, Pasifika, along with putting measures in place to support our immunocompromised and disabled whānau.”

It comes as a leading modeller predicts the next wave will come at Christmastime, with cases expected to rise in the coming weeks.

Fellow Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick renewed her party’s calls for an economic inquiry to look at how economic decisions increased inequality.

“To fully understand the economic response, we need an inquiry that will look beyond the necessary immediacy of economic decisions – which undoubtedly kept people in jobs – into the consequences still being felt today,” she said.

National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Dr Shane Reti welcomed the inquiry, which he said should cover the “extraordinary powers [Parliament gave] to respond to the pandemic, late vaccines, late RAT tests and Kiwis stranded offshore ... as should legal advice that the attorney-general would not release and redirection of Covid-19 funds for non-Covid-19 purposes”.

However, he was “disappointed” other parties weren’t consulted on the membership of the inquiry or its terms of reference “which appear to be limited”.

”We also note that a separate independent economic inquiry is still needed to paint the full picture of the effects that Covid-19 had,” he said.

“It is critical that this inquiry is wide-ranging, independent and gets to the heart of the major decisions, actions and inactions of the Government.”