PM steps in after concerns raised from Willie Jackson's RNZ-TVNZ merger interview

The Q + A presenter questioned the Broadcasting Minister over the functioning of the new entity and its significant cost during a period of high inflation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has spoken to her broadcasting minister, Willie Jackson, after a chaotic interview led to questions about whether he valued editorial independence.

Over the weekend, Jackson appeared on TVNZ’s Q&A, where he complained about “negative” questions from host Jack Tame, which he said would slow down the Government’s merger of TVNZ and Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

He repeatedly questioned Tame’s question line, which focused on transparency around the merger, suggesting he should instead ask his TVNZ bosses. He also critiqued Tame’s interviewing style, while insisting he believed in editorial independence of state broadcasters.

In the interview, he struggled to articulate the reasons why the Government wanted to merge the state broadcasters and instead focused his attention on Tame himself and TVNZ.

Ardern said she hadn’t listened to the whole interview, but heard excerpts which she agreed raised legitimate concerns.

“I don’t agree with some of the comments that were made. I have spoken to the minister about the interview,” she said, during her post-Cabinet press conference on Monday.

She said Jackson’s “presentation”, rather than individual comments, had led her to speak to him about it.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she understands how some people may have been concerned after hearing Willie Jackson's interview about the TVNZ-RNZ merger.

“I can see how people may have taken issue,” she said.

“Ultimately, though, the interview does not undermine the focus of the reforms.”

She said the Government was committed to the editorial independence of Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media, which was set to form next year from a merger of RNZ and TVNZ.

On Monday, a new poll revealed the majority of people did not support the merger.

Just 22% of people supported the merger, according to a November poll from Taxpayers’ Union and Curia, released to Stuff.