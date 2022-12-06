Covid NZ: What is a Royal Commission of Inquiry?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a Royal Commission of Inquiry into how the Government handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a much-awaited inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic on Monday, saying it was the right thing to do given Covid's significant threat to the nation.

The inquiry will cover the strategies settings and measures in the pandemic response, to better prepare for the next one.

This includes decisions made on the border, community care, isolation, quarantine, as well as the economic response, from February 2020 to October 2022. Its full scope is long and technical, and set out below.

However, National and the Greens have said its scope is too narrow and that a separate economic inquiry is needed.

What is a Royal Commission of Inquiry?

A Royal Commission of Inquiry is held under the Inquiries Act 2013 and is the highest form of public inquiry. One is usually commissioned to look into the most serious matters of public importance. Previous ones have taken place after the Pike River mine disaster, and the building failure caused by the Canterbury earthquake.

It is legally compelled to act independently, impartially, and fairly and has legal powers to summon witnesses and compel them to give information.

Supplied Epidemiologist, & Public Health Medicine Specialist Professor Tony Blakely will chair the Royal Commission of Inquiry. (File photo)

Who is leading it?

It will be chaired by Australian-based epidemiologist professor Tony Blakely, alongside former Minister and National MP Hekia Parata and former Treasury secretary and chief executive John Whitehead. Ardern said each brings a unique set of skills and, importantly, are independent of the Government and its response.

Tony Blakely is professor of Epidemiology, Population Interventions Unit, Centre for Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health at the University of Melbourne.

He has been vocal on the Government’s response to the pandemic.

Parata is a former education minister who started her career as a diplomat. She left Parliament in 2017 after nearly a decade in politics.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Hekia Parata is a commissioner in the inquiry. (File photo)

Whitehead has decades-worth of experience in the public sector, filling several roles at treasury before becoming the secretary and chief executive in 2003.

He worked from 1977 to 1982 in the Parliamentary Labour Party research unit, and between 1985 and 1988 as economic adviser in the Prime Minister's Office under the Lange Government.

What will it do and how long will it take?

Ardern said the Inquiry will start on February 1, 2023, and must submit its final report by June 26, 2024. It should review investigations, reports, and reviews and any other publicly available material. It will make recommendations on the public health strategies and supporting economic and other measures, by applying relevant “lessons learned” from New Zealand’s response and the response from comparable jurisdictions.

What is not in scope?

Factors it will not look into are particular clinical decisions, how strategies or measures applied to any individual person, the epidemiology of the virus or the efficacy of vaccines, the health reforms, judgements or decisions of courts or independent agencies like the Ombudsman or Independent Police Conduct Authority.

It won’t look into any particular decisions taken by the Reserve Bank’s independent monetary policy committee, any adaptation of court procedures by the judiciary – so the delays experienced by the courts as a result of lockdown – or any adaptations of parliamentary processes during the pandemic, or the conduct of the general election.

What is its full scope?

The scope is lengthy and verbose but touches on most decisions made during the pandemic in order to find the “lessons learned” from the pandemic. Its official scope is as follows:

The legislative, regulatory and operational settings needed to support the public health response to a pandemic relating to:

Isolation and quarantine arrangements for international arrivals and limiting the movement of people through the international system.

Community isolation and quarantine arrangements, contact tracing and case management systems, and regional borders.

The regulatory approval of, and the making available and mandating of, vaccines and other pharmaceutical and testing measures.

Modelling and surveillance systems.

Non-pharmaceutical public health measures, including vaccine passes, gathering limits, and personal protective equipment and its procurement and distribution

Tools, systems, and frameworks developed in response to Covid-19.

The settings needed to ensure that New Zealand’s health system continues to deliver necessary services during a pandemic.

Communication with, engagement of, and enabling people and communities to mobilise and act in support of both personal and community public health outcomes over an extended period

The legislative, regulatory, and operational settings needed to ensure the continued supply of goods and services required to enable people to isolate or otherwise take protective measures for an extended period during a pandemic, relating to the provision of: lifeline utilities and other necessary services education and childcare, other government services.

The legislative, regulatory, and operational settings required to support New Zealand’s immediate economic response to a future pandemic, relating to fiscal and monetary policy responses, including co-ordination and preparedness to implement large-scale changes quickly and monitor their impacts, temporary financial support to individuals, businesses, and sectors, including how such support might be quickly implemented, appropriately and accurately distributed, monitored, and ended, short-term measures, such as exemptions, to sustain specific industries during a pandemic.

The decision-making structures and arrangements that might be used or put in place during an evolving pandemic of extended length.

Consideration of the interests of Māori in the context of a pandemic, consistent with the Te Tiriti o Waitangi relationship

Consideration of the impact on, and differential support for, essential workers and populations and communities that may be disproportionally impacted by a pandemic.