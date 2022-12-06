Rail protesters meet transport minister but say talks 'unproductive'

The protest group that caused widespread disruption across Wellington in its push for more passenger rail met with Transport Minister Michael Wood on Tuesday, with the group’s spokesperson describing the meeting as “unproductive”.

However, Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden said the meeting at Parliament with Wood was “collegial” and they were both on the same side.

“He actually wants to restore passenger rail... but that is not enough,” she said.

Wood previously rebuked what he described as the group’s "deplorable" actions and would not meet with them while they were carrying out the protests. Before the meeting, the group agreed to withhold further disruption.

When asked where Tuesday’s meeting left future protests, Penwarden said they would go back to the supporters to “relook at what we’re doing”.

She said there was limited time to make climate changes to create “a liveable future for our kids, so we're not going to stop until we see that happening”.

“Transformational change is what we need.”

Penwarden clarified that they were not going to stop trying to make the Government change.

“We’ll have to plan what is next. We're going to talk to our supporters and go from there.”

“What we're committed to is non-violent civil resistance. Absolutely non-violent.”

Penwarden said their underlying issue was the climate crisis, saying it goes “hand in hand with the cost of living crisis”.

Michael Wood said they had a “robust conversation” about the need to work towards decarbonising the transport sector.

“I reiterated that the tactics used by Restore Passenger Rail, including disrupting commuters and delaying emergency services, are unacceptable,” Wood said.

“What’s more, it fails to build consensus around this important work. The impacts of climate change are already being felt by communities up and down the country.”

“Promoting the benefits of rail would be a far more productive activity for the good of New Zealand and the planet.”

Wood said the Government had a “comprehensive plan” to decarbonise the transport sector and boost rail use, adding there had been $8.6 billion invested since 2017 to the network.

He said he was “working with Great Wellington Regional council on the opportunities across the lower North Island”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Simeon Brown brought his own protest sign when rail protesters attempted to zoom into a Select Committee meeting while protesting from a motorway in Wellington. The group was not allowed to present.

Meanwhile, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown announced he intended to introduce a member’s bill to make damaging or obstructing state highways and major roads, tunnels and bridges a specific crime with a punishment of up to two years in prison, a $20,000 fine, or both.

“This means that if the route is closed or traffic is diverted as a result of the conduct, and if there is no reasonable excuse like an accident or having a permit, then there will be greater consequences than exist under current laws,” he said.

“Over the past few months, there has been significant obstruction of Wellington’s State Highways and tunnels by a rail activist group causing disruption to thousands of commuters and businesses trying to get around Wellington.

“It doesn’t stop people from protesting, but it makes it crystal clear that if you blockade a motorway you will face consequences.”