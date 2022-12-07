Government's $350m Transport Choices programme a 'slush fund', Christopher Luxon says

Auckland Transport's new cycling leaders on getting the city on two wheels. (First published October 2022)

National leader Christopher Luxon says the Government’s $350 million Transport Choices is a “slush fund”.

He made the comments on AM on Wednesday, after National claimed Transport Minister Michael Wood had designed a process that allowed him to dish out money based on political priorities.

But National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said Wood had written to Labour MPs in June asking them to pitch projects directly to him, before councils were able to make expressions of interest in August.

Of the 46 councils that received funding, 28 were represented by Labour Party MPs, while only 15 were represented by National MPs, Brown said.

All the money being spent in Auckland was being spent in areas represented by Labour Party MPs.

Responding to the claims, Wood said the Transport Choices initiative was announced in May as part of the Climate Emergency Response Fund.

“In June, I wrote to my Labour colleagues, reminding them of the purpose of the fund and encouraged them to engage with their local communities and councils to support awareness and help in the collation of bids ideas,” Wood said.

Waka Kotahi assessed bids from councils, but final funding decisions rested with ministers.

Luxon told AM: “it sounds like pork barrelling”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood said the initiative was announced in May, and he wrote to Labour colleagues in June reminding them of the purpose of the fund, and encouraging them to engage with their local communities.

“Labour MPs got a heads-up before anybody else asking them for projects in their area. It just seems deeply political and cynical,” Luxon said.

“It’s obviously a slush fund created with advanced notice to Labour MPs,” he said.

“That’s a really worrying development, if actually it’s about pork-barrelling and about politics, and actually you get projects happening in Labour seats, and you actually get Labour MPs being consulted before anything else.

“So it doesn’t smell right, it doesn’t feel right. I hope it’s not true, but it obviously looks like it has happened,” Luxon said.

Announcing the funded projects on Sunday, Wood said the package would fund additional bus stops, bus prioritisation lanes, new cycleways, improvements to transport infrastructure around schools and improved walking access for neighbourhoods.