New Zealand judge resigns from top-ranking Kiribati judicial position

There are growing suspicions Beijing is behind the country’s exit, with Kiribati close to US military installations and marine resources.

A New Zealand judge has resigned from Kiribati’s top judicial post after being “caught in the middle” of a dispute between the Pacific Island nation’s president and another judge.

Judge Bill Hastings had been serving as Kiribati’s chief justice for less than a year when he was suspended before hearing a case related the Kiribati government's suspension of another judge, Justice David Lambourne. Hastings’ had already ruled in favour of Lambourne – the husband of the country’s opposition leader – after the government tried to prevent him entering the country and set an end-date to his term as a judge.

After facing a tribunal on misconduct charges and alleged bias, Hastings resigned from the chief justice position this week. He said the tribunal's outcome had not been provided to him for comment before it went to Kiribati’s parliament – a breach of natural justice principles.

“I am compelled, and left with no choice but, to resign. I do so reluctantly and with a heavy heart. My resignation does not constitute acceptance of any of the allegations. Indeed, the reverse is the case,” he said, in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Judge's concerns about actions of senior judges lead to review of judiciary guidelines

* Judge challenges power of panel to inquire into alleged conduct

* Embattled judge says he has received support from 60 colleagues



Hastings said he was “saddened” to have been suspended, and was further disheartened that three New Zealand judges serving on Kiribati’s court of appeal had also been suspended after ruling on Hasting’s judgement regarding Lambourne.

He said he had never met Lambourne, who is Australian-born but had lived in Kiribati since 1995.

“Judicial independence, the rule of law, and human rights are undermined when, within a span of less than five months, the executive branch suspends five senior judges with whom it disagrees,” he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Judge Bill Hastings has resigned as Kiribati’s chief justice.

Kiribati president Taneti Maamau appointed the government’s attorney-general, Tetiro Semilota, as acting chief justice in place of Hastings in October. Semilota was the first i-Kiribati and first woman to hold the position.

Hastings said “on a more positive note” he wished Semilota success.

“I have long expressed a view that my successor should be from Kiribati. This aim has been achieved.”

Hasting’s lawyer, former Attorney-General Chris Finlayson, said his client had been “caught in the middle” of a dispute between the government and Lambourne “arising out of the fact he is married to the leader of the opposition”.

The tribunal investigated claims including that Hastings had not sought proper authority to take leave, and had ordered Lambourne receive the “financial benefits” of his job, and expressed personal views in a published article that meant he should recuse himself of ruling on Lambourne’s case.

In its report, the tribunal recommended Hastings be removed as he had “misbehaved” by showing claimed bias and impartiality.

Grant Matthew/Stuff Lawyer Chris Finlayson said Hastings had been ‘caught in the middle’ of a dispute between the Kiribati government and a judge that was married to the opposition leader.

Finlayson said Hastings disputed the allegations as he had the necessary discussions and consent to take the leave. He said Kiribati's court of appeal had “perfectly satisfactorily” dealt with the bias claim; the three judges rejected the allegation.

He said Maamau had not responded to the resignation. Maamau’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said she expected Kiribati’s reputation would be damaged due to the treatment of Hastings.

“Judicial independence is really important in any country, and the benefit of having members of the New Zealand judiciary going over to Kiribati, which is a very small country is it enables Kiribati to have integrity within their system.

"The issue at hand for New Zealand is that we want to ensure that there is a reputable judicial system and for that to occur there needs to be judicial independence.”

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said New Zealand's concerns about Kiribati's actions had been raised with the country's foreign minister.

”We do not believe that the Tribunal’s finding can be supported. Judge Hastings has a record of long and distinguished service to the New Zealand judiciary.”

The ministry was seeking more information about a tribunal that was apparently investigating allegations laid against the New Zealand judges who were serving on Kiribati’s court of appeal.

New Zealand's chief justice, Helen Winkelmann​, said Hastings would resume work as a district court judge in New Zealand.

“He has my full support and confidence and his return to the New Zealand District Court is welcomed,” she said, in an emailed response to questions.