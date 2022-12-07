US Space Force descends on Wellington for high-level military meeting

New Zealand was filmed in all its glory by the International Space Station on Sunday.

The United States Space Force has descended on Wellington for a high-level military meeting about operating in space.

Defence officials are hosting an annual meeting of the “Combined Space Operations” board over Thursday and Friday, attended by military officials from the US, Canada, Australia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

New Zealand joined the Combined Space Operations group in 2015. The group’s professed aim is to improve co-operation for the responsible and peaceful use of space.

High-ranking US Space Force leaders were in attendance. The US Space Force was created in 2019 by former US president Donald Trump, who said space was “the world’s newest war-fighting domain” when he launched the new military branch.

READ MORE:

* General Naird and his crew need to prove their worth in New Space Force season 2 trailer

* Government officials expect NZ moon launch to create huge opportunities in space sector

* Does Donald Trump's Space Force have a future?



US Space Force chief General B Chance Saltzman, US Space Command commander General James Dickinson, and assistant secretary of defence for space policy Dr John Plumb were part of a US delegation at the event.

SUPPLIED US Space Force chief General B. Chance Saltzman was in Wellington, New Zealand, on December 7 for a meeting of the Combined Space Operations board.

Saltzman, who heads Space Force’s operations, was a former launch officer for the US’ nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile called Minuteman III, and was a satellite operator for the National Reconnaissance Office – a US intelligence branch which launches satellites with New Zealand-based Rocket Lab.

New Zealand's representatives included Air Force chief Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Clark and the Ministry of Defence’s deputy secretary for policy and planning Michael Swain.

Brittany E.N. Murphy/AP An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operation test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, which was set to be renamed as a US Space Force Base in 2021.

The meeting of the Combined Space Operations board are hosted by a different member country each year.

New Zealand also signed onto the Artemis Accords, a US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) led project to send people back to the moon, and onto Mars. Some 21 countries have joined the accords.

Trump’s creation of Space Force spawned a TV comedy series of the same name, starring comedian Steve Carrell.