Beijing denies Chinese police station operating in New Zealand, as authorities probe allegation

Beijing has denied it operates a police station in New Zealand, as authorities investigate claims of China’s police reaching into other countries.

A Madrid-based human rights organisation, Safeguard Defenders, published a report earlier this week listing countries Chinese police authorities had claimed to maintain posts inside. Probes into the apparently secret police stations have been announced in the United States, Canada, and across Europe.

New Zealand was on the list of countries with such an overseas police station, but the organisation was uncertain where the claimed police station was located. China’s embassy in Wellington has said the claimed police stations are in fact local “service centres” which have now been closed, though a service centre in Auckland remained open on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta called Safeguard Defender’s report “concerning”, and the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and police have all confirmed they are reviewing the report.

“Foreign police presence outside of their jurisdiction will always be a concern,” Mahuta said.

National Party MP Simon O’Connor said China's denial of overseas police stations was a “typical response” given by Beijing to the “deeply concerning” claims laid out by Safeguard Defenders.

O’Connor, a co-chair of the New Zealand branch of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, an international organisation of parliamentarians critical of China, said he had worked with Safeguard Defenders, and he was “glad it’s now in the public eye”.

He said members of the local Chinese community had raised concerns with him.

“It's credible enough that we need to look into it further.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said foreign police operating outside their domestic jurisdiction ‘will always be a concern’.

In its report, Safeguard Defenders referenced a now-defunct website for the China’s police in Nantong, a port city near Shanghai, which stated it had opened an “overseas sub-centre” in New Zealand.

The overseas police stations were described by Safeguard Defenders as offering services such as driving licence renewals, as well as trying to enforce Chinese law through pressuring citizens abroad.

The report also referenced China as having an “overseas Chinese service centre” in Auckland, according to an online directory of such service centres.

Safeguard Defenders said such service centres warranted further investigation by authorities, as they appeared to offer non-police services, such as training and legal aid, but in some instances did overlap with listed police service stations.

DPMC deputy chief executive Tony Lynch said while the agency had no evidence to suggest a Chinese police station was in New Zealand, officials were reviewing the report.

“Foreign interference can harm New Zealand’s sovereignty, democracy, economy, national interests, reputation, and social cohesion. We continue to stay alert to any type of foreign interference in New Zealand,” he said.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) spokesperson said China had an official police liaison officer in New Zealand, and it was aware of both the allegation of a police station in New Zealand and of the online listing of a Chinese “overseas service centre”.

Mfat officials had not discussed the allegations with Chinese counterparts in Wellington.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson, in an emailed statement, echoed responses provided in other countries, saying the claimed overseas police stations were in fact overseas Chinese service centres administered by local Chinese.

"No Chinese government agency (including Chinese local government and public security organisations) has any employment or affiliation relationship with it, provides any financial support, sends personnel to participate in the operation of the service centres, or manages the service centres,” the spokesperson said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff National MP Simon O’Connor said authorities need to investigate credible claims China is operating a police station in New Zealand.

Service centres had assisted Chinese citizens access an online driving licence platform, as they had been unable to return to China due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said.

“Currently, with the easing of the Covid-19 situation and the further optimisation of online processing of relevant services, relevant overseas service centres have been closed.”

However, the overseas Chinese service centre listed as operating in Panmure, Auckland was open on Thursday. The overseas service centre was listed at the address of the CNSST Foundation, a charitable trust which provides assistance to Chinese nationals.

A staffer who did not give their name said the foundation also operated as an overseas service centre for matters including immigration assistance.

The staffer said no Chinese police staff were involved in the centre.