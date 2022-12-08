Union goes after National's claims of 'bloated bureaucracy', calls for release of plan

National’s pledge to slash “back-office bureaucracy” will have an impact on core public services, the Public Service Association says, launching an attack on the opposition party’s claims of burgeoning numbers of Wellington civil servants.

, PSA President Benedict Ferguson​ said New Zealanders deserved to know how National is planning to cut the core public service.

“In the past few months National has repeatedly attacked what it claims is a ‘bloated Wellington bureaucracy’ full of HR managers and policy advisers. It talks about shifting resources from the backroom to the frontline,” Ferguson said.

“We know that any of those roles, when you remove them from the public service, it impacts the frontline. Backroom workers are critical to an efficient public service.”

“Our view is we have a very efficient public service. And we're just wondering where this bloated bureaucracy is? What will be cut? We know it's not a bloated, we know it's highly trusted public service.”

The Government’s core public service headcount increased by more than 28% since Labour took office. Between 2017 and 2021, the publicly available number of core public servants grew from 48,000 to almost 62,000. As of June 2022, that number dropped to 60,381 full-time public servants, with some workers moving across to the new health entity. Without that movement growth in the workforce would be at 0.3%.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff National Party public service spokesperson Simeon Brown.

In response, National’s public service spokesperson Simeon Brown said Labour’s focus “has been on growing back-office bureaucracy rather than frontline workers” and that the number of “backroom bureaucrats has exploded since Labour came to office in 2017”.

Brown said his party would be “relentlessly focussed on improved outcomes for New Zealanders, not on growing the bureaucracy, costing New Zealanders billions of dollars more each year, and still delivering worse outcomes”.

”Labour promised to reduce reliance on contractors and consultants. Instead, the Government spent a record $1.24 billion on contractors and consultants in the past financial year,” he said.

Brown said job growth at the Ministry of Education “surged above the growth in teachers on the frontline”.

The public service workforce includes people working in Corrections, Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Ministry for Social Development.

SUPPLIED Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes.

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes said in October the number of full-time equivalent employees in the public service had stabilised.

“Over the past few years, the Government invested more into frontline services to respond to high population growth. The public service also needed to grow to implement the Government’s Covid-19 response, but we’re now coming out of that phase.

“Turnover in particular has been a challenge but with economists predicting these conditions to ease over the next 12-18 months, turnover should return to normal levels.”

In October, the Public Service Commission released data showing there was a 17.3% turnover in the public service in the 2021/22 year.

In 2021, the public service was up by almost 4000 employees over the year earlier.The agencies with the biggest growth was Health Ministry (450 staff), Social Development (850 for frontline services), Business, Innovation and Employment (250 for MIQ) and Customs (250 for maritime borders).