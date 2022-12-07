Covid-19: Next vaccinations likely before winter but warnings 'we can't boost our way out'

The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work? (Video first published October 2021)

Health officials are considering data on a vaccine designed to target two different forms of Covid to better protect people from the virus before the next winter, but an immunologist and vaccinologist have sounded off warnings that repeated boosters are not the final solution.

Director-General of Health Dr Diana Sarfati said Medsafe was still collecting data but “all the evidence” suggests it would be useful for New Zealanders to consider a vaccine to protect themselves against the Omicron strains BA.4 and BA.5, at a Health Select Committee on Wednesday.

“There are a number of steps in order to make that happen ... but the key thing that we're considering is the timing of that, and what we're most concerned about is going to be winter next year,” she said.

“We are looking at a potential shift to having a bivalent vaccine into 2023, and we are working through the steps to allow that to happen.”

Sarfati said officials were also looking at who would be eligible for the bivalent vaccine, which provides protection against the Omicron Covid strain as well as the original strain, with an announcement due in the new year. Some of it depended on how much vaccine was available.

“We will be looking at eligibility of the bivalent vaccine specifically, as we collect the necessary information to allow us to make those decisions.”

Covid cases have been rising, and more than 34,500 new cases (including 9099 reinfections) were reported on Monday – up 7400 on the previous week (27,076).

Graham Le Gros, an immunologist and executive director of the Malaghan Institute, said boosting before winter was “a very good idea” especially for those who were particularly vulnerable to the virus, such as people with compromised immune systems.

However, he warned the bivalent vaccine was not the solution to the virus, which has continued to disrupt people’s lives and businesses.

“We need to think deeply about how we are going to cope with this in the future,” he said.

University of Auckland Vaccinologist Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris said there wasn’t a ‘one size fits all’ solution to the virus and that the situation had become a lot more complicated.

“It’s a moving feast of morphing variants, waning immunity, [the need of] different population groups ... and hybrid immunity,” she said.

Personal responsibility for mask use and other public health measures was even more important to stop the virus from spreading, and she warned against “chasing variants” with booster doses.

“We can’t boost our way out,” she said.

“Things to be concerned about are: are we seeing more severed disease? And considering basic measures to keep out selves and others to minimise the transmission.”

Sarfati​ was named as New Zealand’s chief steward for the health system, permanently taking over the role that has been immortalised by Dr Ashley Bloomfield, last week.