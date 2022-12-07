Christopher Luxon calls for Nanaia Mahuta to be sacked from Cabinet

Christopher Luxon has called for Nanaia Mahuta to be sacked over controversial entrenchment of a policy.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has called for Nanaia Mahuta to be sacked from Cabinet over Labour's inclusion of a controversial entrenchment clause in Three Waters legislation.

“Isn’t it the case that Minister Mahuta has clearly breached the Cabinet manual, and when will the prime minister finally show some leadership, and sack her?” Luxon asked Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a terse session of Question Time in the House on Wednesday.

Luxon attacked Mahuta for her role in the entrenchment saga, after Labour attempted to draw a line under the matter by voting out the contentious clause it previously supported, calling it a “mistake”, a day earlier.

The clause in the Water Service Entities Bill, put forward by the Green Party and a source of concern for constitutional law experts, “entrenched” the public ownership of water assets by insisting any future law change require the support for 60% of Parliament, or a public referendum.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has been at the centre of controversy over Three Waters legislation.

Such a super majority requirement has previously been reserved for constitutional matters in the Electoral Act, such as the voting age.

Labour has been unwilling to detail how it made the “mistake” of voting for the clause, but Ardern has suggested Cabinet ministers and MPs were unaware of the exact contents of the Green Party supplementary order paper Labour voted for.

Luxon on Wednesday suggested in questions that Mahuta, the local government minister, had breached the Cabinet manual by supporting the entrenchment clause in a speech to the House, after Cabinet had previously resolved not to entrench in May.

“Why is she tolerated a minister going against the explicit instructions of her and her Cabinet?”

Ardern said Mahuta “has not” acted against the instructions of Cabinet, had not breached the Cabinet manual, and was being misrepresented by Luxon.

PARLIAMENT TV National Party leader Christopher Luxon has called for Nanaia Mahuta to be sacked. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says this won't happen.

“Leadership is fixing a problem when you see it. The member on the opposite side has never once given New Zealanders an explanation of what he would do to fix failing water infrastructure in this country,” Ardern said in response.

Speaking outside the House afterward, Luxon said there was a “complete fog” about how Labour made the mistake.

Ardern had “lost control of this Cabinet", he said.

“We've seen Willie Jackson doing his thing on TVNZ and Radio New Zealand, and Nanaia Mahuta clearly working against the views of her Cabinet and her prime minister on this entrenchment provision.

"The Cabinet said: 'We do not want an entrenchment provision in this legislation' ... We had a very strong express personal view and we saw a Labour Government vote for it and the house.

Luxon says the prime minister has lost control of her Cabinet.

"And so all of that just says what the hang is going on? Why hasn't the prime minister got control of this Cabinet?”

Luxon said the Government again asking National and ACT to confirm they would not privatise water assets was “a political deflection and distraction” that had “blown up in their faces”.

He “absolutely” ruled out National privatising water assets.

“We are not interested in privatising these assets. We want these assets back in local control and ownership.”

Mahuta, speaking earlier in the afternoon, said she enjoyed the local government portfolio and whether she remained in the job in the coming year was a matter for the prime minister.