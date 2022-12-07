Hundreds of mental health nurses, doctors and psychiatrists leave profession this year

Speaking in Christchurch, Health Minister Andrew Little said the Budget included a $100m investment in mental health over four years. (First published May 17, 2022)

Doctors, nurses and psychologists working in mental health have left the profession in droves over the past year, Ministry of Health data shows, a phenomenon National’s Matt Doocey says suggests a widespread burnout issue across hospitals.

The data, discussed at a health select committee as part of the Ministry of Health’s annual review on Wednesday, shows a snapshot of vacancies this June compared to previous years.

Full-time vacancies in psychiatry had grown from 34 to 76, psychologist vacancies had grown from 72 to 115 and registered mental health nursing vacancies had grown from 213 to 407.

More than 400 nurses had ‘voluntarily’ left mental health in the 12 months ending June this year, and last year. This meant they hadn’t been dismissed, made redundant, or left because of ill health. The figure had sat between 200 and 300 for the previous three years.

Stuff More than 400 mental health nurses left each year ending June for the past two years, up from between 200 and 300. (File photo)

“We are just burning them out, aren’t we?” Doocey, his party’s mental health spokesperson, asked Health Minister Andrew Little at the select committee in Wellington.

However, Little said National had ignored workforce issues while it was in government and that those issues were manifesting now. New Zealand was also battling other nations for highly desirable health workers.

“We are making the best but the reality is some of this workforce stuff should’ve been done 15 or more years ago.”

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand now had a dedicated immigration desk which helps internationally trained health professionals move to work here, he said.

The data also showed 108 psychologist had left the profession in the year ending June, compared with 88 and 89 the previous two years. The most common reason for leaving was ‘personal reasons’.

Staff turnover for psychologists and psychiatrists was higher this year, at 17.1% and 14.7% respectively, compared with 14.3% and 9.2% the previous year. Mental health nurse turnover was 12.3% this year compared with 12.4% the year previously. However this had grown from 8.9% in 2020, and 9.3% in 2019.

Doocey said this showed the Government should put nurses on the straight to residency pathway on the green list, from the work to residency pathway.

Growing vacancies amid escalating demand for services compounded the issue for staff who have to cover shifts. “Then that leads to the burnout,” he said.

He said the Government was being “stubborn” in refusing to put nurses on the fast-track scheme.

Little has previously said he has done all he could after a leaked letter from the Ministry of Health showed officials had strongly asked Immigration to review the green list.