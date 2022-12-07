It's going to become a lot easier to object to liquor licences

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick introduced the Alcohol Harm Minimisation Bill – which the Government did not support.

More people will be able to object to bars, cafés and liquor stores being granted alcohol licences, under a new Government bill.

But the Government’s bill, which would change the process for objecting to liquor licences, wouldn’t go as far as Chlöe Swarbrick​’s proposal. The Green MP also wanted to prohibit alcohol advertising in sport.

As Parliament prepared to debate Swarbrick’s bill on Wednesday, Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan announced her own bill to change the process for objecting to liquor licences. This meant Swarbrick’s bill would fail, as the Government backed its alternative instead.

Although her bill wouldn’t progress, Swarbrick celebrated on Wednesday – saying her bill and the advocacy for it outside Parliament had pushed the Government to do something.

“I'm really encouraged by the engagement the minister has had with me, and the olive branch for collaboration on the second tranche of reform, particularly around marketing and advertising,” she said.

“So it's definitely not dead in the water, yet.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan has introduced a Government bill to make it easier to object to liquor licences.

Allan said her bill tomake it easier to object to liquor licences was expected to pass into law in the middle of next year.

She also confirmed the Government would begin work on a second reform of alcohol law, which could include examine alcohol marketing.

The first tranche of reform focused on the process for community groups and individuals to object to a company’s liquor licence application.

Allan’s bill would extend the rights of community groups to object to an application, with the current law requiring that any objection come from someone with a direct personal interest in the application or area.

The new rules would mean more people and more organisations are able to submit to District Licencing Committee hearings, and also submit on behalf of other people.

The bill would also remove the ability for objectors to be cross-examined in District Licensing Committee hearings.

“Members of the community have felt intimidated and disempowered at these hearings, as they can be cross-examined by experienced lawyers on behalf of well-resourced representatives of the alcohol industry,” Allan said.

She said she wanted these hearings to become less formal and adversarial.

Lobby group Alcohol Healthwatch praised Allan’s first stage of alcohol law reforms – saying it the previous reform to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, in 2012, had failed to alleviate communities’ voices in the licencing process.

Alcohol Healthwatch executive director Dr Nicki Jackson​ said more organisations and community groups should be able to have a say on liquor licencing, and she​ hoped this bill would allow them to do so.