Government promises 'circuit breaker' as very young offenders, aged under 14, re-offend while waiting

The Government is promising more urgent action when children aged under 14 are caught breaking the law.

Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis has admitted the current system isn’t working fast enough. He says very young offenders are being released and reoffending before their original crime has been processed.

It had been taking “weeks” for the justice, social work and education systems to come up with a plan when children under 14 have been arrested, he said.

“There is a small number of children aged 10-13 who continue to reoffend at a high rate.”

As children under 14 aren’t put in youth justice facilities, they are released back into the community. Without greater support on the outside, these child criminals have been going back to commit more crimes, Davis said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis says Oranga Tamariki, police and education services will have plans for each child offender within 48 hours of arrest.

In the weeks between an arrest and the agencies forming a plan, the child would generally be returned to their home, Davis said.

“This can lead to re-offending again before the process for the first offence even begins.”

On Thursday, the Government promised a faster response to child crime.

Davis said he expected a cross-agency plan for each child offender to be reached within 48 hours of the police picking them up.

He said Oranga Tamariki should be with police within 24 hours of an arrest, working with the child and given access to police information on the case.

“While the Youth Justice system can act as a circuit-breaker for young people aged 14 to 17, there is a small number of children aged 10-13 who continue to reoffend at a high rate,” he said.