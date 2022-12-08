Fire and Emergency has 'fallen short' in fixing bullying, harassment - review

Volunteer firefighters Judith Stanley, left and Margaret Smith. Smith says there’s a lot to digest in the report and she needs to see real change.

Margaret Smith has a message for volunteer firefighters who read the latest review into workplace culture, bullying and harassment at Fire and Emergency New Zealand but still don’t think they’re part of a toxic male environment: they may need to think again.

A Public Service Commission review on Thursday found Fire and Emergency had “fallen short” in addressing long-standing bullying and harassment and more work was needed to make it a “safe and inclusive” workplace.

Its major recommendations included an external body to handle complaints and a new advisory committee to achieve cultural change. Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti has since appointed two new board members – Ruth Dyson, and the review’s author, Belinda Clark.

Smith, the officer in charge of the Porirua Volunteer Fire Brigade, was among the dozens of volunteer firefighters demanding action over failed investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying against United Fire Brigades Association chief executive Bill Butzbach.

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter said Fire and Emergency fell short of its goals and stronger leadership was needed "at all levels".

She said the review was “a lot to digest” but won't allow herself to hope until she saw real change.

“It feels like FENZ has been moving at a glacial pace,” she said.

“There is a majority of brigades out there who are embracing the change. It’s just those little pockets ... Some people just need to accept that maybe it's your brigade and not someone else’s brigade.”

Fire and Emergency’s board chairperson Rebecca Keoghan accepted the findings and nine recommendations and said the organisation was committed to making the organisation a place where people could thrive.

“Bullying, exclusion and sexual harassment have no place at Fire and Emergency ... it ends today,” she said in Wellington on Thursday.

It comes after a 2019 report by retired judge Coral Shaw found harassment, bullying and violence were widespread within the organisation. Shaw made 33 recommendations to address those issues. Keoghan requested a review of the organisation’s progress and the new report, released on Thursday, made a further nine recommendations.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Belinda Clark, who led the review into workplace bullying and harassment at Fire and Emergency, is now on its board.

This included setting up a stand-alone code of conduct that applied to all personnel, and called for the investigation and determination of conduct complaints to be moved to a new, external body for five years.

It also asked for an independent advisory committee to support it to achieve cultural change, for at least a three-year period.

“It is not going to be an easy task and I don’t believe that it’ll be in a short amount of time either,” Keoghan said.

“Having said that, having that starting point from today with the line in the sand is a good start.”

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter said Fire and Emergency fell short of its goals and stronger leadership was needed “at all levels”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff From left, Rebecca Keoghan, chairperson at Fire and Emergency , Helen Quilter, Deputy Public Service Commissioner and Belinda Clark, who led the review into workplace bullying and harassment.

“It is evident that much more work needs to be done to ensure Fire and Emergency is a safe and inclusive workplace for all personnel,” Quilter said.

“Addressing the findings and recommendations of this review requires a whole of organisation, end-to-end cultural change.”

Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said she was very concerned and frustrated over the lack of progress but had confidence in the organisation’s leadership. S

She said the issues raised in the report were “complex and challenging”.

“They also arise in a context of other upcoming challenges such as an ambitious asset investment programme, implementing a new Collective Employment Agreement and re-establishing positive relationships following protracted and difficult bargaining,” she said.

“I am confident that these changes to the FENZ Board will ensure an improved organisation.”