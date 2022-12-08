Minister David Clark to resign from Parliament at next election, Stuff understands

Dunedin MP David Clark is set to announce plans to resign next year.

Labour MP David Clark plans to announce his intention to retire at the next election, Stuff understands.

When asked if he would announce his resignation next week, Clark walked away from reporters.

"I look forward to speaking with you at an appropriate time about this."

Clark is minister of commerce and consumer affairs, and statistics. He is the MP for Dunedin.

Clark entered Parliament in 2011, and has served in multiple ministerial roles under Jacinda Ardern's government.

He became of minister of health in 2017, but he resigned after driving to a mountain bike park at the start of Covid-19 lockdowns.

At the time, he said his own behaviour had become a distraction to the Government’s Covid-19 response.

STUFF / Connor Scott Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Commerce Minister David Clark discuss supermarket reforms (First published August 24, 2022).

He returned to Cabinet after the 2020 election, with the commerce and consumer affairs portfolio. In that role, he pressured the supermarket duopoly to lower their prices, as the Government responded to a Commerce Commission market study into groceries.

He also led the response to a market study on residential building materials.

A spokesperson for the prime minister declined to comment about Clark’s intentions.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green MP Jan Logie will leave Parliament at the election.

Earlier this week, Green MP Jan Logie announced her plan to step down at the 2023 election.

She said she wanted to let people know her plan to leave Parliament before the 2023 campaigning kicked off, and the election “whirlwind” began.

Logie also started as an MP in 2011, on the Green Party list. Between 2017 and 2022, she served as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the minister of justice, with responsibility for sexual and domestic violence issues.