Jacinda Ardern end-of-year interview: Why the PM won't be reading this summer

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sits down with Stuff Political Editor Luke Malpass for the last interview of the year.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ended 2022 – a year bookended by the Parliamentary protests and high inflation – defending Labour’s focus and performance as the same as it has always been – solving problems.

In an end-of-year interview with Stuff at Premier House, the prime minister also defended the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s conduct of monetary policy, saying that if the bank had started its tightening cycle any sooner, it would have been doing so while parts of the country were still in semi-lockdown in late 2021.

The Prime Minister, who used part of her last post-Cabinet Press conference of the year to publicly ask her ministers to all sit down and effectively make a list of policies they were happy to jettison, appeared relieved the year was at an end, ready to spend time with family and get away from politics.

“My reflection would be that politics has always been about solving problems. Always,” she says. “And perhaps what’s been different about our one or two terms has been that we’ve had more challenges and problems to address than perhaps you would usually see – and they’ve been on a particular scale, but the fact that this is the focus of politics that is unchanged.

Rarely off-point, Ardern has never been a ‘‘poor me’’ politician while she acknowledges when things are complicated she seldom, if ever complains. And so it is as she continues to list the pile of challenges washing up at the Government’s door during and since Covid-19.

“Whether it’s economic headwinds that are coming your way, making sure that you're supporting your people through that; or whether or not you’re seeing spikes and criminal behaviour, politics is about fixing often complex problems.

“So that is what we're here for. It’s fair to say, though, that the context in which we've been doing that has perhaps been a little tougher than usual, but it doesn't change our focus,” she says.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says politics is about fixing problems.

Over the summer, Ardern plans to spend time with her family and chill out.

“I would usually say I’ll read a book, but I discovered over the last three summers that with a little one, the idea that you sit down and read is ridiculous,” she joked.

“I’m pretty standard, I will have a few sleeps, courtesy of Clarke.

“I will play with my daughter. I will do crafting with my daughter. She loves the water, so we'll be spending a bit of time at the beach. And I’ll cook – that's what I do to relax; I'll cook – so that's what I'm looking forward to: really normal things.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ardern plans to spend time with her family over summer.

And there are significant challenges facing Labour in the new year: the cost-of-living crunch facing families, a supply constrained economy, worker shortages and a potential recession in the back end of next year that Minister of Finance Grant Robertson says might require some economic stimulus.

Ardern says that while with hindsight starting the interest rate hike earlier might have been sensible, remembering exactly the situation at the time makes earlier rate-tightening moves look less reasonable.

“These of course are decisions for the Reserve Bank, but even in the use of monetary policy ... they would’ve had to be making some of the changes ... when we were still in the middle of almost semi-lockdowns and I think people would have found that flip very difficult to understand – why that would have been happening at that time,” she said.

“So there will always be things with hindsight, you would say, well, actually, if that had happened, then that might have eased the path. But in real time, I think it would have been difficult to see how that would have been seen as sensible.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ardern defended the Government’s performance.

Ardern nominates the trade missions she led around the world as a highlight of her year – especially after more than two years of being stuck behind a closed border.

“Trade missions seem like a no-brainer – and they were – but I did not anticipate how much satisfaction I would get from seeing those New Zealand businesses grow benefit and really just succeed on the world stage.”

She points to the phalanx of trade agreements New Zealand has or has signed or updated this year – trade policy that non-Parliamentary left-wing politicians can be critical of.

“I believe in those economic tools and we've seen the impact they're having, and I'm really proud of that,” she says.