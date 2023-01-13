Summer off politics: Tāmati Coffey is getting ready for baby number two

Labour MP Tāmati Coffey has announced that he and his partner, Tim Smith, are expecting a baby girl next year.

Stuff has talked to MPs from across Parliament about what they're looking forward to over the summer break. Today, Labour MP Tāmati Coffey tells political reporter Glenn McConnell what he’s up to during the holidays.

Labour MP Tāmati Coffey is gearing up for a massive year ahead.

In just a matter of weeks, Coffey is expecting the arrival of his second baby.

He and his partner Tim Smith are expecting a baby daughter early in 2023, after becoming parents in 2019, following the birth of their son, Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey.

READ MORE:

* 'You do you bro': Labour MP Tāmati Coffey takes a crack at tie-strike from Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi

* Election 2020: Labour predicts world's most rainbow parliament

* Tamati Coffey says Jacinda Ardern is his role model for being a working parent

* Photos of Speaker with Tāmati Coffey's baby in Parliament seen around the world



What are you doing for the break?

“We're expecting a new baby in February, so baby number two is coming along real quick. We’ll essentially have our Christmas holiday, and then there’ll be a baby – so we need all this time before summer to get ready for that.

“Before then, we need to get our little boy moved out of our bedroom, down the hallway to his own bedroom. We’ll be starting that transition.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Tāmati Coffey is a list MP for Labour, based in Rotorua.

“His room is already set up. It’s even [got a] duvet with a dinosaur gallery all over the top of it. He loves his dinosaurs, and he goes into his room to play but thinks it’s just a play room and doesn’t quite understand that our ulterior motive is for him to stay there and fall asleep in that bed one night.

“That’s the plan. We have a bit of baby prep, and we’ll also be supporting our surrogate.

“She's going through the final trimester of pregnancy in the middle of summer. That's really hard.”

JESSICA LONG/STUFF Christian Newman presents his Adoption Act reform petition to MPs Louisa Wall, Tamati Coffey and Paul Eagle at Parliament. (Video first published in September 2019)

What will you be reading, watching and listening to over summer?

”I’ve been reading some books about that transition from one to two kids. But luckily I’m flush with people who have their own tips about how to navigate that. I am a geek for research.

“I like talking to people, finding out stuff about what can I expect. I’d like to be as prepared as I can when it comes along.

“It's a real beautiful time for us because we never thought that would have one kid, let alone two children. So yeah, we really want to make it count.”

Any neglected hobbies you only find time for over the summer?

“You know what, I love tennis. I grew up playing tennis and our family are a big tennis playing family. We've got a tennis court at our marae, which we live next to. But I’ve never really played and never pick up the racquet. Every time summer rolls around, I think, ‘tennis time’. Then I never pick it up. But maybe this summer will be the one I finally pick up the racquet.

“We like to spend Christmas quite local. I had a little challenge in the family last summer, to try and get around as many lakes as we could. We got to 17 lakes in a really short space. That was my little challenge, and we did quite well, actually. We drove around, jumped in, swum around, checked on, you know, the quality of the water and the ice-cream shop nearby. That was chill, local, and I think I’ll try the best again.”