Strike notices much lower than previous years despite 'perfect storm' for action

Tertiary Education Union members at Victoria University of Wellington striking in October. Three universities have since settled pay disputes.

The number of “intention to strike” notices issued this year is just a third of those made in 2019 and 2020, despite multiple sectors tussling with employers over pay to deal with the cost of living crisis.

Before strikes or lockouts, unions and employers must give notice to the other party and the chief executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

There were 325 intention to strike notices in the first 11 months of 2022. This was up from 283 in 2021, but a significant drop from 1166 in 2020 and 1076 in 2019.

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood said a few factors could be at play.

Workplace relations Minister Michael Wood says the Covid period brought some complex issues to the fore.

“One is obviously we've been coming through that Covid period,” he said. “Secondly, I think that the system has basically been working pretty well in recent years. We've had generally pretty constructive relationships between employers and employees in both public and private sector.”

The Covid period helped with that in some respects, he said.

“We had to deal with really complex issues like suddenly a whole lot of people couldn't be in the workplace, and we had to deal with vaccination requirements.

Staff at Lincoln University are striking over pay and conditions, some saying it is a struggle to get by.

“It basically made employers, employees and unions get into the mode of sitting down and working through complex issues together,” Wood said.

He said patterns of industrial action would also move depending on when bargaining happened.

As well as Covid, “it also seems to us that one of the reasons for the drop in strike and lockout notices may be due to 2021 being a ‘middle year’ and many collective employment agreements were set to expire in 2022,” said Pele Walker,​ MBIE’s dispute resolution national manager.

A change in the pandemic law enabled some expired collectives to continue longer, allowing for additional bargaining time, he said.

Victoria University centre for labour, employment and work director Stephen Blumenfeld says collective agreements were often for two or three years, but during Covid one-year agreements became more common.

Asked why the perceived number of strikes seemed to be higher than the notice figure, employment expert Stephen Blumenfeld​ said as strikes were legally permitted “only after a collective agreement has expired ... collectives of two or three years duration which have yet to expire will not be amongst those who are giving strike notices”.

Collective agreements negotiated since the start of the Covid pandemic were commonly no more than a year – “undoubtedly due to the economic uncertainty created by the health crisis,” he said.

“Hence, there are more collective agreements now up for renewal in the past year or so than was the case at any point in time pre-Covid.”

High inflation could also play a part, Blumenfeld said, as workers and unions generally felt they could have more to gain by striking when inflation was at 2% or less.

“Add to that a tight labour market, when employers are more inclined to pay their workers more rather than risk not being able to replace them if they take up alternative employment with an employer offering better pay, and you’ve got a perfect storm for strike action.”

Paul MacKay​ of BusinessNZ said the pandemic had left many businesses vulnerable, and there was a greater willingness from workers to be patient while businesses recovered.

“Another reason is the Public Service taking a pan-government approach to pay increases. Meaning individual’s may be waiting for a single outcome rather than pushing for their own deals and taking strike action in support.”

MBIE’s Nikki Sumner​ said the number of notices received did not equal the number of strikes or lock outs, as some notices may with withdrawn.

ACT leader David Seymour said the Government's border closure “and money printing has seen a wage price spiral, with unions left in the dust”.

Paul Goldsmith, National’s workplace relations spokesperson, said he hoped the number of strikes would remain relatively low, but there should be preparation “for increased numbers of strikes in 2023”.

It coincides with the start of numerous sectors preparing to launch Fair Pay Agreements applications and the first of the public sector-wide pay offers have been put forward, as the Government negotiates about 150 settlements across the public sector.