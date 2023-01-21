Sarah 'Norm' Stuart-Black looks to the future after facing disaster after disaster

A weariness settled over New Zealand in 2022, according to Sarah Stuart-Black, but it was no wonder in a year punctuated by disaster after disaster, a war in Ukraine and a dizzying number of conflicts elsewhere in the world.

But, despite the turmoil, Stuart-Black – known by everyone, including the prime minister, as Norm – has her sights fixed firmly on the horizon.

The New Zealand Red Cross secretary-general faces tough decisions as the organisation, best known for its large-scale relief efforts after natural disasters, finds a way to be financially sustainable amid the enormous number of disasters.

Last year, it responded to 10 New Zealand emergencies, from flooding and fire to severe weather and a landslip, as well as dozens overseas, including Afghanistan.

But it is just one chapter in her decades-long career working in crisis situations and then emergency management around the globe, from London and New York to Ethiopia.

READ MORE:

* The truth about The Setup on Manners, Wellington's notorious emergency housing hotel

* Coronavirus: The people leading New Zealand's fight against Covid-19

* Dancing With The Stars judge Rachel White announces she's pregnant - and it could mean a move to NZ



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Stuart-Black has worked in disaster management around the world.

Stuart-Black, 50, was one of the lesser-known faces from the 1pm Covid briefings, when, as director of Civil Defence Emergency Management, her calm and authoritative presence beamed into households, as she steered the emergency response to the pandemic.

In this role, she was placed in the unenviable position, alongside All Blacks and prime ministers, of people who have had to apologise to the nation. Developers were testing the Covid-19 emergency mobile alert and an error message went out in the middle of the night. As director, the mistake was one she had to wear.

“There was a huge reaction and it was an awful situation – it was an error and it did wake many, many New Zealanders,” she says.

Stuart-Black had what she describes as a great childhood in Havelock North, in Hawke’s Bay. She and her younger brother were raised primarily by their mother, a primary school teacher.

Knowing she wanted to help people, she was drawn to nursing. As one of six Sarahs at nursing school in Palmerston North, she got the nickname ‘’Norm’’ – short for her maiden name, Norman. It is what three prime ministers have known her as. “It’s got to the stage where I assume if someone is talking about Sarah they’re talking about someone else.”

After finishing her studies, the only job she could find was a short-term industrial nursing role at a Taranaki freezing works and abattoir. There, she worked with the consequences of “awful” accidents; amputations, severe burns and knife wounds.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Stuart-Black first worked in a Taranaki abattoir as an industrial nurse.

It was a sink-or-swim environment, as many of the staff had not worked with a young woman before. She recalls needing to set firm boundaries for the type of behaviour she would tolerate, from her first patient who threw open the door and ordered her to “fix my hand, b....”.

”So I was able to say, ‘hi, my name is Norm, I can see that you’ve injured yourself. If you just step back outside the door, shut it gently behind you, and when you have learned some manners you can come back in.’ ”

The man remembered his manners, and she patched him up; it’s an anecdote she uses as an archetype for her approach to life and work.

She then headed to London on a one-way ticket, working for the National Health Service and nursing privately in people's homes while having the typical “22 people sleeping in a four-bedroom flat in Acton” experience.

Coming across “an amazing” degree, she went back to university to do a BSc honours degree in health and development and disaster management.

After graduating a job with international humanitarian organisation Concern Worldwide took her to Kombolcha, in Ethiopia, in 2000 during its food crisis, where 8 million lives were at risk.

When she got back to London, the 2001 Twin Towers terror attacks had redefined international security threats and jolted the world. Her university asked her if she would like to do a masters in research and disaster management.

She said yes and was dispatched to New York understand what happened and what it would look like if a similar event happened in London. Smoke was still billowing from the site when she visited and spoke with first responders.

Back in London she handled two train crashes, chemical incidents and flooding in a short time, on top of other natural hazard and infrastructure emergencies.

She also worked as part of the United Nations disaster assessment and co-ordination team as an emergency management specialist, and was deployed to the Solomon Islands after an earthquake and tsunami.

But by 2003 she and her former husband had decided they would move to New Zealand, where she got a job with the Civil Defence. The first set of emergencies was the lower North Island storm event in 2004 – flooding on a “massive scale”.

“It was kind of the start of high-frequency emergencies that have just not stopped.”

She has seen certain communities face disaster after disaster, such as the earthquakes in Canterbury in 2011 and in Kaikōura in 2016, which suffered a tsunami as well, followed by the Port Hills fires of 2017 and the 2019 mosque terror attack; and rural communities grappling with drought and a devastating mycoplasma bovis outbreak.

So these were communities grappling with the impacts of multiple emergencies playing out in multiple different ways on their homes, their families their livelihoods.”

Severe weather trapped nearly 1000 people in Franz Josef a few days before the deadly Whakaari White Island eruption in 2019. In such situations, she says, it's important to set realistic expectations and give people as much information as they can so they can make the best decisions.

One of the highlights of her career has been developing a better relationship with the media. Broadcasters have a lifeline utility status in legislation in order to convey information public safety, but there was at times a fractitious relationship with little mutual understanding.

She had a series of discussions with media representatives and journalists which resulted in each having a better grasp of the other’s needs, and in 2018 a 101 guidance for the media about how emergency management works in New Zealand. Part of the new approach was separating the broadcasting role from that of being the fourth estate.

She recalls how international media, in Christchurch following the March 15 terror attack, asked during a live stand-up who was to blame, when she was giving public safety information.

“I said ... this is about public safety. You're more than welcome to ask questions about that, but this is not the time for that question. By all means, ask it later, but not today.”

Her work at Civil Defence took her from her Wellington home regularly, and she cites having a stable home life with daughters Anna, 13, and Sophie, 11, as her way to decompress. Sometimes she would take them with her, to help them understand her work and why she was away from home a lot, as well as to widen their understanding of the world.

During the Kaikōura earthquake the girls’ school put a TV in the classroom, so they could watch their mum on the news.

During the Kaikōura earthquake the girls’ school put a television set in the classroom, so they could watch their mum on the news.

Now, in the Red Cross role she started in late 2020, she can go out to breakfast with her daughters, and if an emergency develops somewhere in New Zealand, she doesn’t have to rush off. But she might still have to front on TV.