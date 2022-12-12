NZ issues travel ban against Iran security forces, including morality police

The Government will use travel bans to punish members of the Iranian security forces for their “violent suppression of protests and human rights” since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody engulfed the country in unrest.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Amini’s death was “inexcusable” and condemned the actions of Iranian authorities “in their brutal suppression of protestors simply advocating for basic universal rights”.

She called on Iranian authorities to de-escalate its response and for those facing a death sentences to be given a lighter sentence.

Anti-government unrest has engulfed the country for the past three months and Iranian authorities last week carried out its first execution of a protester in relation to the mass anti-government demonstrations.

The travel ban relates to 22 members of its Morality Police, the Law Enforcement Command, and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. They will not be able to enter or transit New Zealand.

More bans may follow, and further measures are under consideration.

The Government has faced growing pressure to act against Iran, after a Kiwi social media influencer couple were held there for four months.

It had been negotiating for their release, which a security expert said would have tempered its ability to speak out against the regime.

Uncredited/AP Anti-government unrest has engulfed Iran since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the bans “send a message” New Zealand will not tolerate the denial of basic human rights and the violent suppression of protests. Foreign-based human rights agencies estimate hundreds have been killed during the protests, including dozens of children.

“New Zealand already has sanctions against Iranian individuals and companies under our UN sanctions, which involve asset freezes and export bans. Today we go further to target officials linked to the death of Mahsa Amini and the repression of protests that followed,” she said.

“We continue to explore other measures to send a clear signal that the repressive approach to its own population places Iran well outside globally accepted human rights values.”

New Zealand had supported efforts at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva where it co-sponsored a resolution for a fact-finding mission to investigate human rights violations, she said.

At the UN Security Council in New York, Mahuta called for Iran to deal with the grievances of its people; and as part of a group of women foreign ministers she called for protection of the right to protest, she said.

“In addition to multilateral efforts, we have also taken direct measures to reset our relationship with Iran, including suspending our Human Rights Dialogue indefinitely, and urging New Zealand travellers in Iran to leave,” she said.

“We also supported international initiatives to uphold media freedom and condemn internet shutdowns in Iran. These travel bans are not the end of our sanctions. Additional individuals and further measures are under consideration.”