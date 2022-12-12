Government officials acted 'unreasonably' over MIQ advice – Ombudsman

Military personnel at the Ibis Novotel MIQ facility in Auckland.

Government officials did not adequately take into account the “very real impact” the MIQ allocation system would have on people’s lives, the Ombudsman has found.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier released his findings from an investigation into the system on Monday.

His report heavily criticised the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) over the virtual MIQ lobby.

It saw rooms in MIQ released in bulk, at set times, to those wanting to return to New Zealand from overseas.

READ MORE:

* Grounded Kiwis win: MIQ was a 'lottery' when better options were available, judge decides

* Omicron pushes Tuesday's virtual lobby back 24 hours

* Covid 19: Latest virtual lobby winds up in about 90 minutes



"I acknowledge that another type of system, which provided for consideration of individual circumstances would have been more complex, time-consuming and costly to implement than the virtual lobby,” Boshier said.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about MIQ during a visit to Dunedin on March 10, 2022. (Video first published on March 10, 2022)

"But I do not consider these challenges provided sufficient rationale for MBIE not to advise and recommend to decision-makers options for such a system – the impact on people was too severe.

“A fundamental human right was being limited and people’s lives were being significantly impacted.”

He said it was obvious the lobby and MIQ “caused a huge amount of stress and frustration for New Zealanders trying to exercise their right to enter the country”.

He said the advice failed to put enough emphasis on people’s individual circumstances and MBIE’s omissions in its advice were unreasonable.

Boshier launched the investigation in 2021 after receiving a high number of complaints about the system.

Supplied Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Government officials did not adequately take into account the “very real impact” the MIQ allocation system would have on people’s lives.

MIQ began after the country closed its borders in March 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19 overseas.

Government data showed as of the end of June this year, 229,958 people returned to New Zealand through MIQ since March 26, 2020.

The last of the MIQ hotels closed in June.

At the system’s peak, there were 32 facilities across Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch, with 4000 workers.

Earlier this month, the Government announced a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Covid response.