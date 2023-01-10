Summer off politics: Nicola Grigg's plans to relax and get fit

Stuff has talked to MPs from across Parliament about what they’re looking forward to reading, watching, and eating over the summer break. Today, Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg​ of National shares her plans to head to Wānaka, relax and get fit.

National Party MP Nicola Grigg planned to spend Christmas with the family, and then head south to get into the great outdoors and unwind.

Tell me about your holiday plans.

I'm really looking forward to getting home to the farm. We've got the big family Christmas this year. This is the year when everybody's home, so it's going to be big and noisy and a complete shambles. For summer, I'll have a few days at the farm and then head down to Wānaka, which I do every year. I just want to do some relaxing, but most importantly, I want to get fit again, because this job is not conducive to a regular exercise regime.

Wānaka is a great place, what do you do down there?

I’ve got a bike and paddle board and lots and lots of my friends either live there or holiday there, so we always go and do big missions, go up Roy’s Peak, or Mount Isthmus, get just get into that stunning High Country.

READ MORE:

* Summer off politics: Michael Wood will tackle books, beaches and the vege garden

* Summer off politics: Nicole McKee will be out of range or on the range

* Summer off politics: Bodyboarding, podcasts and corn on the cob for Nicola Willis



That sounds amazing. You're going to be doing lots of activities, but do you have any books you’re going to read?

It's been sitting on my bedside drawers for ages and I haven't even opened it yet, but I love Ken Follett, and I love those historical fictions. But I've also got a whole heap of industry mags. I've got a backlog of them. I always think I'm going to read them on the plane, and then I get on the plane on Thursday night and my eyes just shut.

What about shows you’re streaming or podcasts you're going to listen to?

I do a lot of podcasts, I'm well-known for the fact that I'm a big fan of Brené Brown. I'm also into Glennon Doyle at the moment.

I've got a dirty little secret, and that is I'm so excited about the Harry and Meghan Netflix series for entirely voyeuristic purposes. There's [also] one called Frontier. It's about that the early, early pioneering days in Canada.

Brook Sabin It's home to wētā that can survive being frozen over winter and the rare buff weka (video published January 2020).

Do you have something like a hobby you’ve neglected you’re keen to get into?

I love gardening. Like everyone, you just let your odd jobs fall by the wayside during the year, so I need to do things like stain decks. I've somehow managed to completely destroy my lawn by over fertilising it and have burned the whole thing and have completely lost any agricultural credentials I've ever had because I can't grow grass. I'm going to have to somehow remediate my poor lawn.

Do you have something you love to eat over summer or a special Christmas dish?

The proper Christmas lunch. My mum's an awesome cook but it then means we're eating ham sandwiches for the month of January.

So my summer food tends to be, she always sends us away on holiday with chilly bins full of leftover Christmas food which includes like a half a ham. I'm a barbecue girl, love a good lamb rack. I just love summer veges and salads. With a cool gin on the side.