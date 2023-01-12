Summer off politics: James Shaw wants to make it past chapter one

Green Party co-leader James Shaw is off to the beach this summer, attempting to switch off and make it past chapter one of his audiobook.

Stuff has talked to MPs from across Parliament about what they’re looking forward to reading, watching, and eating over the summer break. Green Party co-leader James Shaw tells senior political reporter Anna Whyte his holiday plans.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw wants to stay away from his phone this summer, hit the beach and jump in a kayak.

What are your holiday plans?

So, Christmas day in Wellington with my wife's family, because they're all Wellington-based and then heading up north to the beach.

I'm planning to spend quite a lot of time on the beach. And there's a lot of bush walks around, we will be doing a lot of that.

I'm actually hoping to stay away from my phone and from streaming services and things like that as well. I would like to reduce my digital content for a few weeks and just kind of go analogue – as much as I can.

What books do you read over summer?

To tell you the truth, I haven't even had time to start assembling a reading list yet.

Is there anything you are wanting to stream or watch?

Star Wars: Andor.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Green Party co-leader James Shaw and Marama Davidson say they'll be pushing for free public transport, a better climate response and wealth redistribution in 2023 - after 2022 proved to be a year of true highs and lows.

What about podcasts?

I might have a crack at an audiobook that I've been trying to listen to for the last couple of summers. But the problem is, I keep falling asleep. So I make it through chapter one, and then I have to go back to the beginning.

What book is that?

Sapiens. It's a fantastic book, chapter one's brilliant. And I'm told the rest of it is great as well.

What are your favourite activities to do over summer? Or what about a neglected hobby?

I would like to get back in a kayak and do a little bit of ocean kayaking. Up in Bay of Plenty.

What about food? Do you have a dish that reminds you of summer, or something on Christmas that you always eat?

There's a particular salad that we make, which is sweet corn and avocado and a bit of green leaf, a bit of goat's cheese and tomato. It's the dish that I think of when I think of summer.