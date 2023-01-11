Summer off politics: Marama Davidson heads to Hokianga and the 'Hawaii of Auckland'

Stuff has talked to MPs from across Parliament about what they’re looking forward to reading, watching, and eating over the summer break. Today, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson tells political reporter Anna Whyte what she’s up to during the holidays.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson is heading for the beach and bush this summer, looking forward to switching off and getting out into the garden.

What are your holiday plans?

Looking to getting back to Hokianga​. We didn't go up last year because we didn't want to burden the health system up there. So Hokianga with whānau, children, hubby. And Piha as well, which is the Hawaii of Auckland.

READ MORE:

* The year that could be: Stuff's political predictions for 2023

* Summer off politics: Michael Wood will tackle books, beaches and the vege garden

* Summer off politics: Adrian Rurawhe's reading list perfect for political geeks



What books do you read over summer?

This is the only time that we get actual books, books that aren't related to policy. So I'm really looking forward to reading, I've got a whole stack on my bedside. She Is Not Your Rehab, I’ve got to properly read that through.

Is there anything you are wanting to stream or watch?

Again, She Is Not Your Rehab have just put out a documentary around whānau violence and whānau healing. So getting some time to properly sit down and watch some really good stuff.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Green Party co-leader James Shaw and Marama Davidson say they'll be pushing for free public transport, a better climate response and wealth redistribution in 2023 - after 2022 proved to be a year of true highs and lows.

What about podcasts?

I actually try and reduce my digital content every day. Beach and bush are going to be the priority over being on any content.

What are your favourite activities to do over summer? Or what about a neglected hobby?

The gardening, the weeds. Is it even gardening? It’s more weeds, but actually looking forward to tidying up the backyard.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Marama Davidson and her father Rawiri Paratene​ at Parliament last year for the 50th anniversary of the Māori Language Petition.

What about food? Do you have a dish that reminds you of summer, or something on Christmas that you always eat?

Hardcore roasted kumara. That always says to me, ‘Ah, you're on summer holiday, you can relax’. All food is good in the holidays.