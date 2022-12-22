End of year interviews: The Green Party on pulling Three Waters support and the highs and lows of 2022

As the country crawls towards the finish line that is the end of 2022, Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw speak to Stuff, reflecting on the highs, the lows and the big moments of the year.

Three Waters

The Green Party pulled its support of a major Three Waters law change at the third reading, leaving Labour to finish off the controversial water reforms by itself. The overall intention from Labour to improve pipes and ensure the country has drinkable water.

“I didn’t think we voted against, didn’t we abstain?” Davidson asked.

“No, we voted against,” Shaw said.

It came after an entrenchment stoush, put forward by Green MP Eugenie Sage to stop any potential privatisation of water that was initially voted through after Labour made a “mistake”, before reversing the entrenchment.

“I want to be really clear, we've always supported reform,” Shaw said.

“The issue around entrenching it for us was that the public ownership of water and water assets is a constitutional matter, actually.

“We've always supported the reform programme, because we know that the status quo is busted and that it doesn't work. Ultimately, the kind of risk of the model that's been adopted as you know, we are creating these large corporate entities.”

He said that could be a “tempting target” for privatisation.

“Water is essential to life. We think that does deserve a level of protection.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green co-leaders James Shaw, and Marama Davidson.

Highs and lows

James Shaw was forced to fight for his job, after being ousted, then reinstated as the party’s leader. A significant minority of party members were frustrated by what they saw as a lack of climate ambition. He returned, promising to be more deliberately vocal about climate change action.

It was not his lowest point for the year, however.

“I was pretty disappointed at where the He Waka Eke Noa partnership got to with their proposal for agricultural emissions pricing, because I just don't think that the proposal that they put forward would be terribly effective.

His high was climate change focused, unsurprisingly for the Climate Change Minister.

“At the start of the year, I was saying that every minister needs to be a Climate Change Minister.

“At the end of the year, I can confidently say that pretty much every minister is a Climate Change Minister because the emissions reduction plan has 15 ministers, three fifths of the executive, who have responsibilities for rolling up different parts to climate change programme across transport, energy, waste forestry, you name it.

“That's kind of been the big breakthrough.”

Marama Davidson’s highlight was Te Aorerekura, the strategy to end violence

“This year was putting the roots down across the agencies across the sector and getting the workforce tools out.

“The workforce tools are one of the biggest opportunities we have to reduce the harm of government agencies, to reduce the harm of people seeking help being re traumatised across the system.”

Youth crime

As the Minister for the prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Davidson was asked how domestic violence interacted with policies on young offenders.

Police say almost 70% of youth criminals had witnessed or been victims themselves of family violence at very young ages. In October, hundreds of young people had been arrested and thousands of charges laid for ramraids and smash-and-grab style offending. Youth crime has increased recently, but according to available data, the overall trend is still a drop-off since 2014.

“This is why I've been really clear we need healing and trauma informed approaches,” Davidson said. “What is happening and the feeling that we're seeing right now, which is why the short term, dog-whistling, classist and racists responses that have been put up, are quite despicable to me.

She said many youth criminals were the “outcome of state abuse over generations of care”.

“We have seen what happens when state abuse is allowed. It creates a generation of families and children and hardship, and it creates generations of families who are disconnected and marginalised.

“What we need then is to address the inequality and hardship that has been systemic over generations of those families. And we also need reconnection and trauma informed responses. I'm very, very upset about some of the closed, narrow discussions and debates that have been put up.”