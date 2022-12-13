Hamilton East Labour MP Jamie Strange to leave politics

Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange is quitting politics, saying he’s better suited to the government benches, as polls show Labour dipping in popularity.

The father of four will resign at next year’s General Election after discussions with his family.

“I have really appreciated the opportunity to serve Hamiltonians and advocate for our city, however it has put a strain on our family.

“I am in Wellington Tuesday to Thursday most weeks and also the public nature of the job and the various challenges that it puts on various members of the family.”

Last week’s 1News Kantar Public Poll had National on 38% with Labour down 1% point on 33% and ACT on 11%.

It would allow National and ACT enough support to comfortably form a government.

Strange said he’s naturally very collaborative and can be persuasive at times.

“I feel I am better suited for government than opposition if you look at my personality type, so it was good timing for me coming into government.”

But while Strange’s enthusiasm for the government benches could leave an unspoken inference the red team was headed to opposition he downplayed any chance of a shift in the political winds as a reason for his departure.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff After five years as a Labour MP Jamie Strange is calling it a day.

“The polls are close, and I think the election will be close, but there is still a long way to go, and it’s too close to call.”

Strange’s decision leaves Labour, which won both city seats in 2020 without a bridgehead into the city after Tama Potaka’s win in Hamilton West on Saturday.

Strange attempted to enter politics in 2014 but missed out on the Hamilton East nomination. He then knocked on 10,000 doors before being elected as a list MP, before securing the Hamilton East seat in 2020.

The 46-year-old is satisfied with his accomplishments. He’s been a strong advocate for some of the city’s largest infrastructure like the regional theatre, the Ruakura superhub, Te Huia and the new Pan Pacific Hub.

“When I think of what I’ve achieved over the five years and the aspects I am most proud of are the economic development and attracting government investment to Hamilton City, and our wider region.”

Having grown up in Hamilton, Strange knows the city has often been the butt of jokes from other regions, but he’s confident the tide has turned and Hamilton will become the country’s second-biggest city.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Jamie Strange with Minister of Justice Kiri Allan and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Hamilton earlier this month.

“I don’t know how long it will take, it might be 30-years, but I believe we will get to this point.

“The Hamilton to Auckland corridor is a key growth corridor. We are getting to the stage where there is one labour market between Auckland and Hamilton, so the future growth of Hamilton is already locked in with our relationship with Auckland and Tauranga.”

Strange acknowledges it’s been a difficult five years for the Government with the mosque attacks, Whakaari / White Island, Covid-19, and now economic pressures.

Closer to home Labour has had to deal with the Gaurav Sharma drama after he sparked a by-election by resigning from the Labour Party amid alleged staffing issues.

“It was an unusual time around that, but my focus has very much been on supporting Hamiltonians and attracting government investment. That is something which played out on the side, but hasn’t contributed to my decision. “

Jacinda Ardern is the only person he had told before Tuesday, and he won’t get to see his colleagues until the new year with surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament injury leaving him on crutches and unable to fly before parliament wraps up next week.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Labour MP Jamie Strange is keen to have more of presence in his four children's lives instead of travelling.

And while he’s decided to step down, Strange will work right up to election day.

“There’s still lots to be done. We just got the $150 million (inner city infrastructure fund) for the walking bridge, so I’m really keen to follow that through.”

He’s also working with fellow outgoing National MP David Bennett on getting artificial turf for football and rugby fields given the change in climate over the past couple of years.

The former youth pastor and teacher indicates there is a chance local body politics could be an option for the future.

“I am keeping an open mind around that. I would say that could be a possibility. I wouldn't rule it out. My wife is a Waikato Regional Councillor.”

He also paid tribute to his wife Angela and his family’s support.

“My wife has been a tower of strength for me over the past five years, especially with me away in Wellington, we are a team, we have been married 26-years.”