Hamilton-West by-election good win for National, but low voter turnout limits too many lessons

ANALYSIS: The results of the Hamilton West by-election – and a resounding National Party victory – will be a wake-up call for Labour, although broader implications for the Government are far less clear.

First, the result: National's candidate Tama Potaka won about 46% of the vote, compared to Labour’s 30%. ACT came in with 10%, while former Labour MP Gaurav Sharma came in at 8%.

That’s a solid win for the National Party, leader Christopher Luxon and its new candidate Potaka. But a look at the turnout – and truly local Government level result - reduces broader lessons.

Potaka’s total vote of 6629 was only 300-odd votes greater than the size of the majority Gaurav Sharma won in the 2020 general election.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Tama Potaka was victorious in the Hamilton West by-election.

While in that election 40,447 votes were cast, on Saturday, the total was a mere 14,392 – a paltry 35.5% of turnout compared to 2020. That’s slightly lower than the overall turnout for the lcoal body elections in October.

Such a low turnout could mean many things, but most likely it reflects the particularly low stakes of this by-election: it won't materially change the make-up of Parliament, the balance of power of anything and there is another election looming in the latter part of next year.

There has been much made by some on the political left that this is a soft-blue seat anyway that should be expected to revert to the National. However, that is not quite correct. What is the case is that the seat basically has always been won by whichever party wins more of the party vote. In other words, it is a bellwether seat.

So as a broader indicator for National it is early and incomplete, but ultimately a good one.

For National, this is really the capstone on a very good year. It has restored its fortunes in polls, consistently polling in the high-30’s, although it has not consistently pressed into the 40s in the public polls.

This could be a function of ACT’s continued strong polling around 10%. In other words, the high-30s could simply be the new structural high mark, with a larger ACT Party. Nevertheless, Luxon and National will be looking to press consistently into the 40s over the coming year.

If National had lost Hamilton West in a high inflation environment, in an area which has been ground zero for ramraids and where Labour’s previous candidate had very publicly imploded amid unsubstantiated but loud accusations of bullying from the prime minister’s office on down, before he quit and causing the by-election – this would have been a pretty big failure and would have set off alarm bells.

It is one of those instances where winning was expected and is a good result, but losing would have actually been news. National should have won and it did. Even when circumstances are favourable the party machinery still has to kick into gear and win. Even late last week, National figures were nervous about the result.

For Labour, the loss and its level is about what was expected. It was the by-election Labour never wanted to have, and quietly expected to lose.

Given the proximity to an election and low stakes, the voter turnout is not a cause for concern in general.

For Gaurav Sharma is the likely end to a very short political career.