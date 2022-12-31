How did Stuff's 2022 political predictions turn out? A C's get degrees sort of a grade.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has apologised for calling David Seymour an 'arrogant prick', during a raucous final day in Parliament for 2022.

Every year the Stuff team of political reporters sits down and does the unthinkable: Try to predict the future. In the interests of full accountability, we come back the following year and mark our predictions, then get our scoring assessed by someone who doesn’t work for us. Come back tomorrow for our predictions for 2022.

2022 began full of promise: would this be the year that Covid-19 was finally off our back? Would Christopher Luxon progress or crash and burn, and how would the Government go in a post-emergency world?

There were the questions we set out to answer with our predictions for the political year, written in the dying days of 2020. In the interests of the accountability we demand of our leaders, we’re now back to mark those predictions. Our scores have been independently assessed by another member of the press gallery.

So how did we do? Let’s get into it.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield give an update on face mask wearing and the shift to the red traffic light setting in January.

Prediction

Omicron will continue to frustrate reopening plans. Double-jabbed Kiwis will not be able to skip MIQ and enter the country in the first quarter of the year, as previously planned.

Outcome: 0/10. The Government threw off its previously Covid-19 reticence and allowed Kiwis from Australia back into the country, bypassing MIQ on February 27. Kiwis from all around the world were allowed in mid-March. But foreigners were not fully allowed in until the middle of the year.

Prediction

Everyone who is currently a leader of a political party in Parliament is still the leader by the end of the year.

Outcome: 10/10. This prediction was less straight-forward than you might imagine, with at least one party changing leader each year since 2015. We breathed uneasy for a while as James Shaw was not re-elected as Green Party leader in the middle of the year. But all ended the year in their same jobs.

Prediction

New Zealand’s external borders retain some Covid controls by the end of the year.

Outcome: 0/10. MIQ is completely gone, the final part which was ditched in late June. In the end, the border controls, which had taken two years to build up, were ditched in a short few months.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff We didn't predict Ashley Bloomfield's retirement.

Prediction

After two years of no foreign travel, Jacinda Ardern will visit Europe, the USA – and possibly even China. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will make numerous trips, and the most-travelled Cabinet minister, Damien O’Connor, will likely surpass his current record of three trips in a year.

Outcome: 10/10. The PM visited Australia, Europe, the US (meeting President Joe Biden), South east Asia and the Pacific. Mahuta and O’Connor were also frequent flyers as the walls of the Hermit Kingdom came down.

Prediction

The US Democrats lose full control of Congress, either by losing the House, just a single Senate seat (maybe Nevada), or both. This hobbles the Joe Biden presidency.

Outcome: 5/10. The Democrats did lose the House, but retained control in the Senate. As yet the outcome for a Biden presidency is uncertain as the tide appears to be flowing away from MAGA Trumpism and back towards more traditional Republicans. While the overturning of Roe v Wade ended a decades-long campaign in triumph for parts of the GOP, Republicans are now dealing with an issue where a lots of the party base is offside with voters.

Prediction

With the community having been exposed to Omicron, an area of the country will have a period of lockdown restrictions greater than the “red” traffic light curbs. They will be more akin to the “European-style” lockdown than what Auckland lived through in 2021.

Outcome: 0/10. The Government did not significantly beef up “red’ settings for omicron, instead letting Covid run through the community.

Prediction

People will be able to buy rapid testing kits at supermarkets and pharmacies. The cost will cause some controversy.

Outcome: 5/10. Yes the cost caused controversy, but the bigger snafu was the lack of tests in the country full stop as the Government clearly left ordering them far too late.

Prediction

The centre-left bloc of the Labour and the Greens remain ahead of the centre-right bloc in polling by the end of 2022, but the difference will be a lot smaller than it is now.

Prediction: 0/10. If you’d asked around the middle of the year we might have been able to give ourselves a 50% mark, but all the recent polls from every public available poll have shown the National-ACT centre right bloc ahead with more votes and capable of forming Government.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nanaia Mahuta. Ministers and members answer question from media at bridge run on their way to the House of Representatives.

Prediction

Jacinda Ardern’s Cabinet reshuffle sees Nanaia Mahuta lose the local government portfolio. Moving Mahuta away will help to dampen the vitriol from those riled by the prospect of Māori involvement in governance of water entities, and allow her to travel more as foreign minister.

Outcome: 0/10. Mahuta has remained, but not making this move has probably caused the Government significant headache as Three Waters arguably finished the end of the year as a more of a political headache than when the year started.

Prediction

The Government will not back down on its overall Three Waters reform plan, however.

Outcome: 10/10. There has been no backdown on thee waters, indeed, the Government tried to even entrench an anti-privatisation aspect of it proposed by the Greens!

Prediction

The reshuffle also sees Labour’s Deborah Russell become a minister, and Jan Tinetti promoted.

Outcome: 1/10. Both Russell and Tinetti remained where they are after a little wee reshuffle occasioned by Kris Faafoi’s departure into the netherworld of PR and political lobbying. Although Tinetti’s job title remains the same, she did take a significantly greater chunk of the education portfolio when Chris Hipkins became minister of police. We’ll give ourselves a point for Tinetti’s expanded powers in education. She is also expected to be made full education minister in an early year reshuffle.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former minister Kris Faafoi delivers his valedictory speech in the House of Representatives debating chamber.

Prediction

At least two National MPs will announce they will retire at the end of this term. Among the contenders are: Michael Woodhouse​, Todd McClay​, Ian McKelvie​, Stuart​ Smith, and Jacqui​ Dean.

Outcome: 10/10: Both Ian McKelvie and Jacqui Dean will be retiring from politics at the next election.

Prediction

Labour’s Rongotai MP Paul Eagle will announce a run for mayor of Wellington. Those on the political left in Wellington will despair, but the Labour machine will get behind him.

Outcome: 5/10. We are only giving ourselves half marks here. Yes Paul Eagle did run, and yes the Labour machine got behind him, but reluctantly. In the end Eagle ran as an independent with Labour’s endorsement. However, the political left in Wellington must have been chuffed in the end as former Green Chief-of-staff Tory Whanau won the election. Eagle came in third​.

Prediction

Auckland will see a new mayor elected.

Outcome: 10/10. Let’s be honest, it was pretty obvious Phil Goff was going to retire, but Wayne Brown getting up as mayor was much more of a surprise!

Prediction

Christchurch will elect Phil Mauger​ as mayor.

Outcome: 10/10. Voters seem to be placing a premium at the moment on politicians just getting shit done, even if they don’t agree with all of it. Mauger promised that in the Garden City. We will wait to see if he delivers

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger.

Prediction

Christopher Luxon will continue to struggle to pronounce Te Reo well, but will show improvement by the end of the year.

Outcome 10/10: Te Reo continues to get a bit of an Achilles heel for the National Party leader, but really just show he spent a lot of his working life overseas. Towards the end of the year, his pronunciation of incoming Hamilton West MP Tama Potaka’s raised a few eyebrows. Pronunciation did, however, improve, and he has continued to get better as leader of the opposition. Importantly, discipline around messaging has been maintained, at least most of the time.

Prediction

The massive rise in house prices seen over the past 24 months will not continue.

Outcome: 10/10: Not only have prices not continued to rise, but they have in fact been falling around the country.

Prediction

The He Waka Eke Noa (Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership) process does not result in any proposals that would seriously bring down agricultural emissions, leaving James Shaw furious. But this won’t be enough of a trigger to send agriculture into the Emissions Trading Scheme early in 2023. As has happened so many times before, the issue will be kicked down the road.

Outcome: 5/10: He Waka Eke Noa did indeed result in an outcome that would bring down emissions, however James Shaw was still very unhappy that it, arguing that instead of the effective methane tax that was has been proposed, there should have been a climate cap and trade scheme. Also instead of agriculture simply being stuck into the ETS if there isn’t enough progress made on measuring farmgate emissions by 2025, a processor-level levy will apply.

Prediction

Jacinda Ardern’s wedding will attract some small political strife, with people accusing her of distracting from the real issues (despite holding the wedding outside an election year) or neglecting her job.

Outcome: 2/10: Jacinda Ardern did indeed decide to postpone her wedding due to the Omicron outbreak which is why we are giving ourselves some modest marks here. It did, however, not cause political strife. Who knows, maybe there’s an election year nuptials in the offing!

Total score for predictions in 2022:

103/190: 54.2%