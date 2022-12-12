Government changes immigration rules for nurses, teachers and bus drivers

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to host her final post-Cabinet press conference for the year.

After months of pressure, the Government has moved nurses and midwives onto the immigrations green list, meaning they can get immediate residency in New Zealand.

When former immigration minister Kris Faafoi and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the ‘Immigration Rebalance’ back in May, they were criticised for enacting “sexist” immigration rules.

While doctors were eligible for the straight-to-residency pathway, nurses and midwives were not. Staff shortages stretched across the health professions, with Health Minister Andrew Little saying the country needed “hundreds” of mental health nurses alone.

During the final post-Cabinet press conference of the year, Immigration Minister Michael Wood and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a major shake up to their “Immigration Rebalance”.

Not only would the straight-to-residency pathway open up to accept more health professionals, but there would also be a temporary residence pathway for bus and truck drivers.

All teachers would be added to the work to residence pathway, along with tradespeople such as drain layers and motor mechanics.

The media conference follows the last migration update from Stats NZ for this year.

On Monday, Stats NZ reported a net migration loss of 4100 in the year ended October.

For the year ended October 2022, 15,100 New Zealand citizens left and 11,000 non-New Zealand citizens arrived.

Immigration pressures have often been raised with the Government, as various sectors struggle to find staff amid very low unemployment across the country.

Ardern was also expected to face questions over a damning report from Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier about the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE)’s advice and work to establish the virtual MIQ lobby.

He said the virtual lobby caused huge stress and anxiety for Kiwis trying to return home, and criticised the ministry for failing to put enough emphasis on the individual rights and circumstances of those citizens caught in the lobby.