Summer off politics: National MP Simeon Brown's family-focused summer break

Opposition Transport spokesman Simeon Brown says the government is spending millions on "pet projects" that don't deliver.

Stuff has talked to MPs from across Parliament about what they're looking forward to over the summer break. Today, National MP Simeon Brown tells political reporter Thomas Manch what he’s up to over the holidays.

Simeon Brown, Pakuranga MP and the National Party’s spokesperson on transport and public service, has a family-centred holiday across the Tasman planned for the summer.

Where are you going for the break?

"We're looking forward to heading to Sydney for about 10 days. My wife's family are all in Sydney, and we haven't seen enough of them over the last few years, and so we're looking forward to catching up with the children's grandparents, and great-grandparents, and uncles, and aunties, and cousins, and having a really relaxing time over there.

“Christmas in Sydney, that’s the plan … It's all about family when we're there. So we'll just be spending time with Rebecca's parents.”

READ MORE:

* Now you've mastered sourdough, try these baking challenges this lockdown

* Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon break up after 2 years of dating



What will you be reading or watching?

“I'm not sure how much I'll be reading or watching, I'll probably be spending most of my time watching my kids [Anna and Grace] … They're 3 and 1. So they are, they will be my full-time job when we're on break.

“I do have a couple of books up my sleeve, but I'm not sure if I'll get to them … I always like to get a biography or two.”

One of the books on the list, recommended to him by Sir Bill English, is about interagency co-operation in New Zealand's public service.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Simeon Brown will be spending Christmas in Sydney, with his wife’s family.

What’s your favourite activity over the summer?

“Once we're back from Sydney, having a few beach days will be certainly what I love doing. Going to the beach having swim [at] some of the local beaches just in East Auckland, and others around Auckland, we always try and do a bit of that.”

What’s a summer dish you’ll be making?

“I love making a lemon meringue pie. I love eating lemon meringue pie, and about once a year I get around to doing that. So that'll certainly be on the to-do list.

“I like baking and it's a challenging thing to make ... so I've just always enjoyed doing it.

“And it tastes amazing. I’ve got a sweet tooth.”

Any neglected hobbies you only find the time for over summer?

“Baking is one of them, it’s not good for the waistline, but it’s one of them. The other one is just getting on top of the garden.

“We’ve got a reasonable garden, so part of it is just maintenance and part of it is just planting a few things that haven’t been sorted, because we’ve been too busy.”