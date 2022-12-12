Ardern asks Cabinet ministers to consider priorities over summer

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has asked her Cabinet ministers to reconsider their policy priorities over the summer break, signalling contentious policies may be cut for the coming election year.

Ardern said on Monday ministers would “go away and look at our legislative programme” over Parliament’s summer break, due to begin on Friday, as the Government needed “an absolute focus on the economic situation” next year.

“We need to be ensuring we are supporting New Zealanders and have a clear eye on that issue. We do need to trim back the amount of issues that we are progressing as a Government,” Ardern said.

She would not indicate, or “rule in or out”, which Government policies might be cut.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has indicated some policies might get the chop.

“Do not read into the fact that I’m not giving specifics on any of them, because I won’t, because it’s simply the case I’m giving ministers space.”

Ardern’s instructions to have an “absolute focus” on the economy comes as Labour has lagged in the polls throughout this year and the public have grown less confident in the economy.

A 1News/Kantar poll earlier this month showed economic confidence had plummeted to 18% (falling by 18 percentage points) and pessimism had increased to 61% (up 23 percentage points).

The poll had Labour at 33%, down a percentage point, and National at 38%. Labour would not be able to form a Government with coalition partners on this poll , but National and ACT would have 64 seats and the ability to govern.

Of the possible policy projects that could be reconsidered by the Government were an income insurance scheme which has been attacked by National as a “jobs tax”, and the merger of public broadcasters RNZ and TVNZ.