Labour and National re-select 2020 Ōtaki candidates for election in 2023

Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi is running for re-election against her 2020 opponent Tim Costley.

The Ōtaki electorate is set for a rematch at next year’s election, with Labour and National selecting the same candidates as 2020 to contest the seat.

Its current MP, Labour’s Terisa Ngobi, defeated National’s Tim Costley​ during the red wave in 2020 with a majority of 2988, gaining the seat for the party for the first time since 2008.

Ngobi confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning she would be running for re-election, saying it had been an honour and privilege to serve the people of the electorate and she hoped she could continue to make a difference.

In a statement Costley said he was “thrilled” to hit the ground running.

“People in the Ōtaki electorate tell me they want a Government focused on the issues that matter to them like the cost-of-living crisis, and I know that a Chris Luxon-led National Government would do exactly that,” he said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff National has selected Tim Costley again for the Ōtaki seat.

”I’m committed to working incredibly hard to deliver for our region as part of that team.”

The Ōtaki electorate covers parts of Kāpiti Coast to Horowhenua, from Foxton in the north through Levin, Ōtaki, Waikanae and Paraparaumu.