Cabinet minister Poto Williams, David Clark, and Aupito William Sio retiring from Parliament at 2023 election

Cabinet Ministers Poto Williams, David Clark, and Aupito William Sio will retire from politics at the 2023 election.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the retirements on Tuesday morning. Stuff reported last week Clark was expected to resign, and Ardern had forecast other ministers would be headed out the door in the coming year.

MPs Jamie Strange, Marja Lubeck, and Paul Eagle would also retire from politics at the 2023 election. Eagle, the MP for Wellington electorate Rongotai, recently ran for the city’s mayoralty but was unsuccessful.

Hamilton East MP Strange, speaking to Stuff about his retirement on Tuesday, said he was “better suited for government than opposition if you look at my personality type, so it was good timing for me coming into government” – however he downplayed the party was facing a loss, as “the polls are close ... there is still a long way to go, and it’s too close to call”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a series of Cabinet members are retiring from politics at the next election.

“These retirements will have no immediate impact on Cabinet with a reshuffle not scheduled until early next year,” Ardern said.

“I’ve had conversations with each MP and minister. They’ve each made their own call based on their personal circumstances – which I both understand and respect.”

“I want to thank them personally for their work and for being part of our team. They have all made an important contribution to Government and the lives of New Zealanders.”

Ardern said she would reshuffle her Cabinet in the New Year.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF PM asks Ministers to prioritise policy over summer break.

Williams entered Parliament after winning a by-election in Christchurch East in 2013, and had in recent years served as police minister until she lost the portfolio in a Cabinet reshuffle in June amid a spike in ram-raids and gang shootings. She became minister for conservation and minister for disability issues.

“Minister Williams brought her experience in the community sector to Cabinet, working across groups as diverse as the construction sector through to the disability community. She also did a huge amount of work on the implementation of gun reforms,” Ardern said.

Sio entered Parliament in 2008, and was involved in the Government’s apology for the Dawn Raids. He said the raids personally traumatised his family when he was a teen, as police raided his father’s recently purchased home. He was currently minister for courts and minister for pacific peoples, as well as holding associate roles in education, foreign affairs, health, and justice.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio.

“Minister Sio has done huge work in the Pacific, been a fierce advocate for his community, and I will forever be grateful for his role in the Dawn Raids apology,” Ardern said.

Clark entered Parliament in 2011, and has served in multiple ministerial roles. He became of minister of health in 2017, but he resigned after driving to a mountain bike park at the start of Covid-19 lockdowns.

At the time, he said his own behaviour had become a distraction to the Government’s Covid-19 response.

He returned to Cabinet after the 2020 election, with the commerce and consumer affairs portfolio. In that role, he pressured the supermarket duopoly to lower their prices, as the Government responded to a Commerce Commission market study into groceries.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister Poto William at the official launch of a new Ministry of Disabled People or Whaikaha in the Banquet Hall at Parliament.

“Minister Clark has, in recent times, led our work on supermarket reform and demonstrated his intellect but clear focus on protecting the most vulnerable through consumer finance reform,” Ardern said.

Eagle entered Parliament in 2017 after a stint as a Wellington City Councillor.

Marja Lubeck, New Zealand's first Dutch-born MP who is of Indonesian descent, entered Parliament on Labour's list in 2017.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark, will retire from politics at the 2023 election.

Labour faces an uphill battle to win voters’ support at the 2023 election, as the party lags in the polls and the public’s confidence in the economy plummets.

Ardern has indicated the party was looking to focus its efforts in the coming year. On Monday, she said ministers would “go away and look at our legislative programme” over Parliament’s summer break, due to begin on Friday, as the Government needed “an absolute focus on the economic situation” next year.

“We need to be ensuring we are supporting New Zealanders and have a clear eye on that issue. We do need to trim back the amount of issues that we are progressing as a Government,” Ardern said.