Wellington MP Paul Eagle calls time on career in national politics

Labour politician and failed Wellington mayoral candidate Paul Eagle is stepping down from his post at the next election.

Eagle has served two terms as MP for Rongotai after a stint on the Wellington City Council between 2010 and 2017.

In July he took three months leave from Parliament to run for Wellington’s mayoralty and said he would donate his salary to charity. Eagle had led some polls before the election, but former Green Party staffer Tory Whanau won the top job.

He used his campaign launch to announce that he would focus on a return to council basics, reinvigorating the arts and hospitality sectors, and the establishment of a new authority to deal with the major infrastructure changes coming for Wellington.

Had he succeeded, Eagle would have triggered a by-election in Rongotai, likely to cost about $1.2m. Former Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons was tipped to be Labour’s candidate.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Outgoing Rongotai Labour MP Paul Eagle at his campaign launch for Wellington mayor.

Eagle clashed with then mayor Andy Foster on the campaign trail and caused controversy over his billboards.

In a statement on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described Eagle and the other retiring local MPs – Jamie Strange and Marja Lubeck – as a “passionate advocates” for their communities. Ministers Poto Williams, Aupito William Sio and David Clark are stepping down also.

“I want to thank them personally for their work and for being part of our team. They have all made an important contribution to Government and the lives of New Zealanders,” Ardern said.