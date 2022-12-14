Deadline nears for Government's decision on pay freeze

Time is ticking for the Government as the deadline for a decision on the public sector pay freeze nears, while only a handful of offers on the public sector pay adjustment have gone out.

The Government said it would review the pay restraint decision by the end of the year. The review commenced recently and the Government still expects a decision to be made before the end of the year.

The pay freeze was introduced in 2020 – with the intention most public servants would receive nil or minimal increases, with an aim to target pay rises at those earning under $60,000.

It comes as the overall size of the public service dropped for the first time in 10 years, mainly due to movement from the Health Ministry to Health NZ. Without that movement, growth in the workforce would be at 0.3%.

Overall, 23 departments and agencies increased in size, while 14 decreased. However, some areas are still struggling to retain staff.

According to the Public Service Commission workforce data, Corrections was down 548 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions. It said this was due to recruitment difficulties and tight labour market conditions.

Leaked figures in November showed all New Zealand prisons were understaffed, with one having just two-thirds of the officers it needed to run properly. There were also fears a shortage of Corrections psychologists meant the highest risk offenders were missing out on vital mental health care inside prison and after release.

Oranga Tamariki was down 314 FTE positions. This was due to labour market conditions, strategic organisational change and a reduction in fixed-term staff.

Earlier this month, Stuff reported top staff at Oranga Tamariki saw their salary pool grow to $17 million over the past four years, as frontline staff threatened industrial action. Some frontline workers were poised to strike in October after rejecting an offer over wages and workloads conditions. The strikes were put on hold less than a month later, after negotiations began in late October over the public sector pay adjustment negotiations.

SUPPLIED Public Sector Pay Adjustment taskforce lead Alex Chadwick says the review of pay guidance has begun.

The Ministry of Social Development was down 366 FTEs due to fixed-term staff on time-limited projects, such as those associated with Covid, while IRD was down 288 FTEs, as it right-sizes, the Public Service Commission said.

The big increases were Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment which went up by 637 FTEs, the Ministry of Education went up by 186 FTEs and the Ministry for the Environment went up by 180 FTEs.

The public service has been battling with high turnover, while the Public Service Commission has been negotiating about 150 individual settlements within the public sector pay adjustment that was proposed by the Council of Trade Unions.

The first five public sector-wide pay offers were put forward last week to primary teachers and primary principals through the NZEI, and also to E tū, the Public Service Association (PSA), the National Union of Public Employees and the union Taxpro that represents Inland Revenue staff.

Public Service Commissions' Alex Chadwick who is leading the Public Sector Pay Adjustment taskforce said no additional unions have received the offer at this stage.

“The review of pay guidance has commenced.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff National Party public service spokesperson Simeon Brown says the priority should be frontline workers, not those working behind the scenes.

National’s public service spokesperson Simeon Brown said Labour’s focus “has been on growing back-office bureaucracy rather than frontline workers, which should be the priority to deliver the outcomes that New Zealanders need”.

“The latest figures from the Public Service Commission show a 27.8% increase in core public service bureaucrats in the past five years.

“Under Labour the number of backroom bureaucrats has exploded. The Government have also shifted hundreds of bureaucrats from the Ministry of Health, which is within the core public service numbers, to the new Health NZ entity which sits outside the core public service.”

The wider public sector has increased by 15.3% over the past five years, compared with the private sector which grew 9.4%.

The 2021/22 year also saw $1.2m spent on contractors and consultants, up by 32%. The main increase was driven by pandemic, ‘Government priorities’ such as the health reforms, RMA reforms and Three Waters reform, and one-off IT projects.