Two ministries failed to manage perceived conflicts over Nanaia Mahuta's husband's consulting

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta earlier said she welcomed the Public Service Commission review into perceived conflicts of interest.

The Public Service Commission says two government ministries failed to properly manage “perceived conflicts” over contracts with two companies operated by Nanaia Mahuta’s family.

While the Commission’s review into contracts awarded to Ka Awatea Services and Kawai Catalyst did not find any evidence of favouritism or bias towards the companies, it did criticise four government agencies for failing to follow or have good processes for managing and identifying perceived conflicts.

The review was most critical of Te Puni Kōkiri and the Ministry for the Environment. It found they failed to properly identify and manage perceived conflicts.

The other two agencies, Kāinga Ora and the Department of Conservation, also faced scrutiny. It said DoC’s contract management was “poor”, and criticised Kāinga Ora for not asking about conflicts of interest during its contracting process.

The review found “no evidence of favouritism, bias, or undue influence over agency decisions”.

However, Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes said that while there was no evidence of bias, the agencies’ failure to ask about perceived conflicts – and manage them –could damage public confidence.

“Poorly managed perceived conflicts of interest can be just as damaging to public trust and confidence as poorly managed actual conflicts of interest,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Minister Nanaia Mahuta answering questions over conflict of interest investigation.

The background:

In September, State Services Minister Chris Hipkins asked the Public Service Commission to investigate the handling of government contracts given to companies managed by Mahuta's husband, Gannin Ormsby, and family.

Mahuta said she wanted the commission to look into it, following ongoing reporting about her family’s contracts.

“It's concerned me for some time that even though I have declared conflicts of interest and noted that they've been managed in accordance with the Cabinet manual, these stories are still persisting,” Mahuta said.

The review looked into contracts awarded between government agencies and two consultancy businesses.

Ka Awatea Services is directed by Mahuta’s husband, Gannin Ormsby and Tamoko and Waimirirangi Ormsby. Tamoko and Waimirirangi also direct Kāwai Catalyst, which was included in the review as well.