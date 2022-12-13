Labour MP Glen Bennett confirms another run for New Plymouth in 2023 election

Incumbent Labour MP for New Plymouth Glen Bennett, pictured in the House of Representatives at the start of 2021.

Labour MP Glen Bennett will run again for the New Plymouth electorate in next year’s general election.

Bennett, who won the seat in a surprise victory over a four-term National incumbent in the 2020 election, has been confirmed as the Labour Party’s selection for the 2023 election, a statement issued on Tuesday said.

Bennett said he was humbled by the selection, and the support of the local Labour members and supporters.

“Being reselected as the Labour Party candidate for New Plymouth gives me the opportunity to become your MP for another term. Ensuring that I continue working for you, championing the issues and opportunities for the people of New Plymouth and Taranaki,” he said.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to run again. I am passionate about our region and feel privileged to be your voice in Parliament.”

Bennett had been on three select committees: Social Services and Community; Finance and Expenditure; and Economic Development, Science and Innovation.

He will be running against former Taranaki Regional Council chairman and recently announced National Party candidate David MacLeod in the election. To date, no other parties have announced candidates for the electorate.