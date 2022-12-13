National and ACT remain in strong position to govern, poll suggests

National and ACT remain in a strong position heading into Christmas with enough support to form a Government, the latest political poll suggests.

The Taxpayers’ Union–Curia Poll, of decided voters, saw National rise since its last poll to 39% (up 1 percentage point), while Labour fell by 2 percentage points to 33%.

With ACT on 10% and the Green Party on 8%, both remain steady. Te Pāti Māori was on 3.5% while NZ First was on 2.9%.

Support reflected in seats:

National – 51

Labour – 42

ACT – 13

Green Party – 10

Te Pāti Māori – 4

National and ACT would have a total of 64 seats, with 61 needed to form a Government. Labour and the Green Party would have 52 and even with Te Pāti Māori it would reach only 56 seats.

Preferred prime minister results had Labour leader Jacinda Ardern unchanged, on 35%, and Christopher Luxon increase by 5 percentage points to 26%.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with Kiri Allan and Jamie Strange in Hamilton earlier this month.

David Seymour sits on 7.1%, Winston Peters is on 3.4%, while Chlöe Swarbrick is on 3.1%.

For net favourability ratings, Ardern fell five to +3%, while Luxon rose five to +2%. Among undecided voters, Ardern had a net favourability of +1%, while Luxon was at =29%.

1 NEWS The September 1News Kantar Public Poll is released, showing party support and preferred PM results.

It comes a week after the 1News Kantar Public Poll also saw a combined 64 seats for National and ACT, with National having 49 and ACT with 15. Labour had 42 seats and the Green Party had 11, giving them 53.

The poll took place between December 1-6, 2022, with 1000 votes by phone (600) and by online panel (400). The maximum sampling error is +/- 3.1% at the 95% confidence level. The results are weighted based on gender, age, and area to reflect the voting population.