Cabinet gives green light to implement all ten 'key actions' from emergency housing review

Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said one of the 10 changes Cabinet has agreed to for emergency housing will examine how people seeking MSD help are supported by social services.

Cabinet has agreed to implement all ten key actions from a review of the emergency housing system, including developing a resolution framework for “poor behaviour while receiving an emergency housing special needs grant”.

Housing Minister Megan Woods and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni announced the Cabinet decision on Tuesday which will also include quality standards for providers, expanded support services, changes to housing support products and “locally appropriate” emergency housing and alternative housing options investigated for Wellington and Hamilton.

Woods said the review had been informed by their work in Rotorua, where the use of motels for emergency accommodation has been a source of controversy with both former Mayor Steve Chadwick and Rotorua NZ chief Andrew Wilson both criticising the detrimental effect on the tourism hub.

Chadwick went as far as writing to Sepuloni in November 2021, claiming “our community is suffering due to drug use, violent behaviour, vandalism and other anti-social behaviours that they are seeing on a daily basis, in the proximity of the motels providing emergency housing”.

1 NEWS It comes as a new report reveals some tourists are avoiding the town due to safety concerns.

Sepuloni said one of the key changes to receive the green light would be how people who come to MSD for help are linked into appropriate housing, and how they are supported by social services while there.

“We know many people in emergency housing have very complex needs. In order to help them move into transitional, or permanent housing we have extended intensive case management for those clients who require it in emergency housing,” Sepuloni said in a statement.

“This case management is working and the review will increase this support to all clients requiring intensive case management through to June 30, 2024.

“MSD are also working on better entry pathways into housing support so that people are matched with the best option for them. This work will begin before Christmas with the piloting of a vacancy management tool for transitional housing.

“We will be introducing mutual obligations for both clients and emergency housing providers. This means quality standards for suppliers to ensure those who need to access emergency housing have a minimum standard of living conditions. We are also developing a resolution framework for the small group of people with poor behaviour.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods said the review had been informed by work in Rotorua, where the issue of emergency housing has been a contentious issue for some time.

Sepuloni also said specific direction would be given to MSD “to introduce better and more consistent communication to clients so they are aware of their rights, and how to raise any issues they have with MSD”.

Changes to the housing support products were also announced.

“These products are grants that can be used to help people stay in their private rentals, or to secure private rentals, and reduce the need for emergency housing. The main grants available under this programme are bond, rent in advance and rent arrears assistance.

“The improved housing support products will be available from the end of the first quarter of next year and can be accessed by beneficiaries, superannuitants as well as lower-income workers who need support.

“This is a significant change from the existing programmes which have inflexible hard limits and often don’t meet the needs of people, meaning they can’t get into or end up having to leave private rentals they could otherwise have afforded to stay in with a little financial support.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Rotorua's Fenton St, nicknamed MSD Mile by locals due to its concentration of emergency housing motels.

“Alongside this we will pilot a new bespoke non-recoverable fund for some people in housing hardship (such as emergency housing). It will aim to help people access and sustain a private tenancy where current support is inadequate.

“This payment is separate to, but will support, the actions agreed in the emergency housing review,” Sepuloni said.

MSD will have this pilot up and running later in 2023, and the changes to the emergency housing system and housing support products are to be funded by $355m and $42m respectively from Budget 2022.

Woods said the review also confirmed the root cause of the housing crisis: “Not enough houses have been built in the right places, for the right prices, and of the right types to meet people’s needs”.

She said Government had “supercharged” public housing to the tune of 10,700 properties and counting, and was investing in increasing the supply of affordable housing.

“Encouragingly, the number of people in emergency housing has fallen every month over the last year, but there will remain a need for emergency housing until all the houses we need, are built,” Woods said.

“Emergency housing was introduced in 2016 but was not designed to be a long-term option. So it’s time to reset the system and improve how people enter emergency housing, how they are supported while there, ensure they have good quality accommodation, and increase support to help them exit.”