Government in 'breach of human rights' over emergency housing model - commission

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has found emergency housing breaches the human rights of those living in it, on the same day the Government announced a reset for the beleaguered model.

“An emergency housing system should meet basic human rights standards, be accountable to those it serves, and help people in their journey out of homelessness,” Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt​ said.

Yet, based on the commission’s report, those facets were sorely “lacking in parts of our emergency housing system”.

The report comes just hours after Cabinet agreed to implement ten actions from its own internal review, including a new framework to resolve “poor behaviour”, quality standards for providers and expanded support services.

Both reports follow mounting criticism of a model that has seen families sometimes live in motels for years – and other times be turfed out on the street at short notice.

Hunt wanted to spend more time with the detail of the Government’s plan, but found it “disappointing” and “regrettable” upon first readings, with frustratingly little correlation between the reset plan and the commission's own findings.

“I am disappointed, upon first reflection, that they don’t deal with some of the basic points that are in our report.”

Those recommendations include phasing out “the use of commercial accommodation, such as motels” and replacing the current two-pronged system, emergency housing and transitional housing, with a unified approach.

Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni​ said the Ministry would aim to give people more extensive support, in housing better suited to them, across the two models.

“In order to help them move into transitional, or permanent housing we have extended intensive case management for those clients who require it,” she said in a statement.

“MSD are also working on better entry pathways into housing support so that people are matched with the best option for them”

There would be “mutual obligations for both clients and emergency housing providers” and a drive to ensure people living in emergency housing have “a minimum standard of living conditions”.

The Government would also introduce grants, aimed at reducing the need for emergency housing by helping people “stay in private rental” or secure them.

Those grants would be available by April, and would include bond, rent in advance and rent arrears assistance, Sepuloni said.

In its report, the commission called for a unified system. Such a system would build upon “remarkable efforts from transitional housing providers”, it wrote – and discard the “transactional and, at times, punitive approach” common in emergency housing.

“They are not favouring a unified holistic system of emergency housing – they’re keeping these things separate,” Hunt said. “I think that’s regrettable. Our first recommendation is not being met.”

Housing Minister Megan Woods​ said the Government’s own review was informed by its work in Rotorua, where the use of motels for emergency accommodation has been a source of controversy.

The Government would introduce a framework to resolve issues “for the small group of people with poor behaviour,” Sepuloni said.

Hunt didn’t want to “diss the review”, however bemoaned its lack of independence.

“Its MSD and HUD [the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development] reviewing MSD and HUD,” he said. “Internal reviews, such as this, have a role to play in policymaking. But it’s not an independent perspective.”

By comparison, the commission's own report took in the experiences of people in emergency – and transitional housing – alongside social service providers.

The commission shared its draft report with the Government “about two weeks ago”, but hadn’t been shown the same courtesy. “We have not been included in their process,” Hunt said. “I’m not crying over that – it’s just a fact.”

Woods said the Government’s review confirmed the root cause of the housing crisis: “Not enough houses have been built in the right places, for the right prices, and of the right types to meet people’s needs”.

The Government had “supercharged” public housing to the tune of 10,700 properties – and, accordingly, the need for emergency housing had fallen “every month over the last year”, Woods said.

Hunt credited the Government for that work, and thought “some of the action points” in its plan had merit.

”One does have to acknowledge what the Government has done in recent years. It’s taking the housing system more seriously than any Government in decades.”