Volodymyr Zelenskyy praises NZ's support for Ukrainian independence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to New Zealand's Parliament, urging the country to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion, and in its effort to rebuild when the conflict end. His address took place on the morning of Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged New Zealand to make a “unique contribution” to his country's conflict with Russia, and thanked the country for its support so far.

“I would like to offer you to take a lead in the field of protecting the peace. This year has shown the whole world, how much can be done with enough determination and knowledge of what needs to be done,” Zelenskyy said, through a translator.

“I'm grateful to you, dear friends, for the fact that New Zealand was one of the first countries to support Ukraine in its struggle for independence and justice.”

Zelenskyy beamed into New Zealand’s Parliament in Wellington at 8am on Wednesday morning, 9pm in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. He has previously addressed other parliaments across the world, including Australia’s.

Ukraine has been fighting a Russian invasion since February, and New Zealand had joined countries in sanctioning Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin, and had provided “non-lethal” military and humanitarian aid, as well as military training and intelligence assistance to Ukrainian forces from the United Kingdom and Europe.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in response to Zelenskyy’s address, announced a further $3 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine as the country heads into winter. Also, in anticipation of his address, the Government has announced sanctions Iranian military officials for supplying Russia with military drones.

“Facing the unique moral challenge of this war, you've changed your own approaches to the sanctions policy and imposed national sanctions against those involved in fomenting the aggression,” Zelenskyy said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine addresses the NZ House of Representatives.

“You've helped us with funding to cover the security needs with the supply of ammunition and training of the military, you've provided us with humanitarian assistance.”

Zelenskyy said he would propose a global peace summit in the coming months, for countries to discuss and implement his a 10-point plan to end the conflict.

"Everyone knows how to unite and act decisively and make its unique contribution to the common cause. Perhaps the time has come for your country to make such a unique contribution.”

He asked New Zealand to “focus” on the eighth point of his plan: rebuilding environmental security damaged and destroyed by the conflict. He said there were three hectares of forests in Ukraine affected by the conflict, unexploded ordnance throughout, and coal mines had been flooded.

“I'm sure that your society feels the fragility of our world and feels how important it is for all people on the planet to pursue a rational policy towards our common home.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responds to the Ukrainian president’s address in Parliament.

Ardern, speaking after a round of applause for Zelenskyy, said she hoped he understood “yours is not a forgotten war” and listed New Zealand’s contributions to the conflict.

“What if it was us? What if it was us that experienced a breach of our territorial integrity? ... We would want the international community to use their voice regardless of their political system, their distance, or their size, and so that is what we have done by supporting Ukraine in the most practical ways possible.

“Those who support Russia must also be challenged. Just this morning, we announced sanctions against Iran were complicit in the supply of drones to Russia.”

The $3m funding announced on Wednesday would go to the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide equipment including power generators “to cope with blackouts” during the winter.

Ardern said New Zealand had a history of assisting in removing unexploded ordnance.

“We are with you as you seek peace, but we will also be with you as you rebuild.”

National Party leader Christopher Luxon, in response to Zelenskyy, said the war was larger than just a conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“It is a moral as well as a physical battle. It is, frankly an existential threat to Ukraine, a war that Ukraine cannot and will not lose.

"Your courageous leadership and moral certitude has been inspiring to us all ... Of all the miscalculations Vladimir Putin has made, and there are many, underestimating your resolve and the impact of the strength of your leadership, and the words, your words, would have in rallying Ukraine and the world has perhaps been the biggest.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon responds to the Ukrainian president’s address in Parliament.

He said, one day, when peace came to Ukraine, he was sure New Zealand would be part of the rebuilding effort.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said his party was committed to non-violence, but it was vital Ukraine defended itself.

“We have to acknowledge that Ukraine's response to Russia's violence will itself involve some violence, not because Ukraine wants that, but because you have little choice against an aggressor so firmly committed to violent means.

“I applaud the efforts of you and your administration to minimise harm to civilians, and to conduct your war within the norms that we would expect of a civilised nation.”

ACT Party leader David Seymour said his party had raised $80,000 to support Ukraine, and if the Government “changes before you win, the New Zealand Government will do a lot more than the $3m you saw today”.

Sanctions for Iran

Mahuta, in a statement on Wednesday morning, announced the Government would use its Russia Sanctions Act to sanction commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for their role in providing military drones to Russia, that have been used against Ukraine.

“Russia is using drones to target civilian populations in Ukraine, as well as vital infrastructure such as electricity generation and the power grid. The Ukrainian population is struggling with shortages of electricity, heating and water during a harsh winter,” Mahuta said.

“The Iranian actions threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The attacks on civilians in Ukraine are condemned.”

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders Saeed Aghajani and Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Armed Forces general staff chair Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and Iranian drone manufacturer Shahed Aviation Industries would be sanctioned.

“The sanctions mean those named are subject to asset freezes, travel bans, and restrictions on commercial activity with anyone in New Zealand.”

New Zealand has already sanctioned hundreds of Russian leaders, oligrachs, their family members, as well as state-backed manufacturers, banks, and media outlets for their hand in supporting the war.

The Government has also in recent months provided training to Ukrainian troops in the United Kingdom, deployed intelligence analysts to Europe to assist in providing information to Ukrainian forces, and has provided funds for non-lethal military hardware and humanitarian assistance. Defence Minister Peeni Henare visited Kyiv last month.

SUPPLIED Defence Minister Peeni Henare is the first Government minister to visit Ukraine since the war with Russia broke out.

The sanctions against Iran officials were first raised by the Government after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country’s morality police sparked widespread protest – which was then violently suppressed.

The Government had been under pressure to respond strongly to the Iranian authorities’ actions. On Sunday, a round of travel bans were announced for leading members of Iran’s security services.

But the Government lacked the ability in law to apply sanctions directly to Iran or Iranians it held responsible, as it had avoided passing autonomous sanctions law that would allow it to do so.

The Russia Sanctions Act was the only legal framework outside United Nations sanctions by which the Government could apply sanctions related to the recent turmoil in Iran.